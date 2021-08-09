Amid Sri Lanka Cricket Turmoil, Another Banned Cricketer Might Leave For US: Report

Days after it was initially reported that a Sri Lankan cricketer was considering retiring and moving to the US, it has now been learned that a second player among the three suspended Sri Lankan cricketers is now planning to move to the United States to revive their career. The trio consisting of Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, and Niroshan Dickwella were earlier last month handed a one-year ban after having breached the bio-bubble guidelines.

According to reports from Islandcricket.lk, the duo have already agreed on terms and have signed a three-year contract which sees them receive $125,000 per year. Another report by The Sunday Morning Sports mentions that a former Sri Lanka Cricket player is said to have supported the two players in their decision to leave Sri Lanka Cricket and move to the US. "This legend is a good pal of the player-manager of the two players who now try to leave the country. The legend is well known in the cricket circles for playing covert double games" the website reported.

Sri Lankan players to leave for the US

This would not be the first time that a cricketer from Sri Lanka has left the country for the US. Only earlier this year did Shehan Jayasuriya quit playing for Sri Lanka and moved to the US. The all-rounder was seen in action during the LA Open T20 Championship 2021, an event that also saw former Sri Lankan Dilhara Fernando take part.

The Sri Lanka cricket board is currently in a state of turmoil and reports hint that further players might leave in the coming with not many seeing a future in playing for the country. Islandcricket.lk in their report had also stated that another Sri Lanka fast bowler is planning his retirement and could make an announcement ahead of the series against South Africa.

Only earlier on 17th July, former captains Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne wrote a letter of dissatisfaction to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Technical Committee member Muttiah Muralitharan over his comments naming the duo to be among the prime reason behind the contract conflicts.

Image Credits: Khushalmendis.13/Danushkagunathilaka/Niroshan48dikka Instagram