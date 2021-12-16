Last Updated:

Amid Virat Kohli-BCCI Row, DC Co-owner Parth Jindal Backs Sourav Ganguly; Read Statement

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has backed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in the ongoing Virat Kohli vs BCCI tussle.

Azhar Mohamed
Virat Kohli

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has backed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly amid the ongoing 'Virat Kohli-BCCI row'. Taking to Twitter he wrote "Dada's credibility is undeniable and for anyone saying anything against @SGanguly99 needs to understand what Dada has done for Indian cricket and that he would never compromise Indian cricket for anything ever. Hope this gets resolved as right now the only loser is Indian cricket."

Parth Jindal also went to like a comment dubbing Kohli 'mediocre limited-overs captain' "Totally agree! Full support to Dada @SGanguly99 for sacking a mediocre limited-overs captain. Indian cricket is much bigger than the bruised ego of Virat Kohli." the Tweet which he liked read. 

Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Virat Kohli refutes Ganguly's claim on being asked to stay on as India's T20I Captain

Days earlier, speaking to ANI Sourav Ganguly revealed that BCCI has requested him to not step down as T20I captain. "It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly was quoted as saying."

But now Virat Kohli speaking before his team's departure to South Africa refuted the claims and said that there was no such conversation ever and he was never asked by anyone in the BCCI to not leave captaincy in the shortest format of the game "I was never told that I should not leave T20I cricket captaincy. I told the BCCI before giving up the T20I captaincy. I told them my point of view. The BCCI received it very well. There was no offence. It was received well, saying it’s a progressive step. I told them I will continue as ODI captain and Test captain. I told them at that point clearly that if the office bearers or the selectors don’t want me to handle either of the responsibility, I am fine with it. I said this clearly when I approached the BCCI to discuss my T20I captaincy,' Virat Kohli said. 

