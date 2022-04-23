Last Updated:

Amit Mishra, Irfan Pathan Twitter Row Divides Netizens; BJP's Kapil Mishra Joins Debate

Amit Mishra and Irfan Pathan Friday caused a stir on social media with one replying to a tweet by the latter on India. The exchange is buzzing on social media.

Amit Mishra

Indian cricketers Amit Mishra and Irfan Pathan Friday caused a stir on social media with one replying to a tweet by the latter. 39-year-old wrist-spinner Mishra took to his Twitter handle to respond to a tweet by Pathan about India. The exchange has since caused a major divide on social media, with many slamming and others lauding Mishra for his comment.

Irfan Pathan on Friday shared a tweet about India saying, “My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT………”

In response to the open-ended tweet, Mishra tweeted that India has the potential to be the greatest country on the earth, “only if some people realise that our Constitution is the first book to be followed.”

The tweet and the reply, which come from the background of the ongoing political debate in the country, have now divided social media with people taking either side.

Twitter divided over Amit Mishra, Irfan Pathan controversy

Following the tweet, people from various sections of the society have come forward to side with either of the former Indian cricketers. Notably, BJP’s Kapil Mishra was among the people who lauded Amit Mishra for his reply to Pathan. Sharing an image of their tweets, Kapil Mishra said that he was proud of the former Delhi cricketer’s reply. Many others also supported Mishra and called his tweet a strong reply.

Meanwhile, Mishra also got strong criticism for opposing Pathan’s open-ended tweet. Many Twitter users took to their handles to slam Amit Mishra’s comment while several others launched personal attacks on the player. Some called Mishra a ‘failed cricketer’. Some Twitter users dug up a sexual assault case charged against Mishra in the past and slammed him for talking about ‘following the constitution’.

Amit Mishra-Irfan Pathan Twitter exchange

While it is unclear whether what Irfan Pathan referenced with his tweet, it is clearly a response to the ongoing political crises in the country on multiple issues ranging from Ram Navami clashes to anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, Delhi. Amit Mishra’s reply is also along the same lines.

