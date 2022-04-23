Amit Mishra, Irfan Pathan Twitter Row Divides Netizens; BJP's Kapil Mishra Joins Debate

Indian cricketers Amit Mishra and Irfan Pathan Friday caused a stir on social media with one replying to a tweet by the latter. 39-year-old wrist-spinner Mishra took to his Twitter handle to respond to a tweet by Pathan about India. The exchange has since caused a major divide on social media, with many slamming and others lauding Mishra for his comment.

Irfan Pathan on Friday shared a tweet about India saying, “My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT………”

In response to the open-ended tweet, Mishra tweeted that India has the potential to be the greatest country on the earth, “only if some people realise that our Constitution is the first book to be followed.”

The tweet and the reply, which come from the background of the ongoing political debate in the country, have now divided social media with people taking either side.

Twitter divided over Amit Mishra, Irfan Pathan controversy

Following the tweet, people from various sections of the society have come forward to side with either of the former Indian cricketers. Notably, BJP’s Kapil Mishra was among the people who lauded Amit Mishra for his reply to Pathan. Sharing an image of their tweets, Kapil Mishra said that he was proud of the former Delhi cricketer’s reply. Many others also supported Mishra and called his tweet a strong reply.

Mishraji SIXER par SIXER maar rahein hain 🔥🔥🔥



Whether it’s MP Home Minister @drnarottammisra ji with Nidhi or Barkha or @KapilMishra_IND ji or now Amit Mishra 👍👍



Savage reply 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7A40peNdny — PallaviCT (@pallavict) April 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Mishra also got strong criticism for opposing Pathan’s open-ended tweet. Many Twitter users took to their handles to slam Amit Mishra’s comment while several others launched personal attacks on the player. Some called Mishra a ‘failed cricketer’. Some Twitter users dug up a sexual assault case charged against Mishra in the past and slammed him for talking about ‘following the constitution’.

@MishiAmit My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some failed unsold cricketer minds his own business . — Partha Goswami (@twitpartha) April 23, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri of 'Facts are not facts' fame gives befitting reply to Amit Mishra. pic.twitter.com/Y4UIVROB4O — Ramesh Bala (@RBala_) April 22, 2022

Look who is talking about Constitution 😂 pic.twitter.com/sfcmpMjeRF — Sarcastic_HumaN (@Delhi_Sarcasm) April 22, 2022

Amit mishra got dropped from Indian team



Got dropped from IPL team



He approached an IPL team to become bowling coach, team didn't entertain him



Approached Star company for commentary contract, got denied from there too.



Isliye ab neta ban'ne chale hai@MishiAmit @IrfanPathan — Muhammad Rehan 🇮🇳 (@sibteni) April 23, 2022

Constitution can be changed

Religious books stay constant....

What is a Crime today can be a Legal Act tomorrow so illogical to the soul!

Amit Mishra is no one to decide what someone does, if India is a democracy as everyone says. — 🎂 Fluffy Fruit Cake 🎂 (@Cheeku2020) April 22, 2022

Amit Mishra-Irfan Pathan Twitter exchange

While it is unclear whether what Irfan Pathan referenced with his tweet, it is clearly a response to the ongoing political crises in the country on multiple issues ranging from Ram Navami clashes to anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, Delhi. Amit Mishra’s reply is also along the same lines.

Image: INSTA/ TWITTER