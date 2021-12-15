Last Updated:

Amit Mishra Says 'not The 1st Time It Happened' On Kohli's 'no Prior Communication' Remark

Amit Mishra asked for more transparency between players and the BCCI after Virat Kohli revealed he had no prior communication about his removal as ODI captain.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Amit Mishra and Virat Kohli

Image: ANI, PTI


Former Team India right arm leg-spinner Amit Mishra insisted on more transparency between the players and the BCCI after Virat Kohli was sacked as the country's ODI skipper, seemingly without any prior communication.

The 39-year old former cricketer also claimed that this was not the first time that such an incident took place and added that Kohli had a right to know why he was removed as the Indian cricket team's ODI captain.

Amit Mishra calls for more transparency

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Amit Mishra said, "This is not the first time it has happened. It happened before also, and I feel that a player who has performed so much for the country and worked so hard should have a right to know why he has been removed from the team or for a particular position. A player should know where he is lacking and should improve on that aspect."

READ | From Virat Kohli's explosive press conference, BCCI put out one tweet; Here it is

The 39-year old leg spinner also commented about rumours of a potential rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as the fiasco of the 33-year old's removal as ODI captain has triggered several speculations.

"These things are not true. Both the players have such a positive approach towards life. They have good communication even when they are on-field. They always give their 100% for the team. I think Virat has done a great job as a captain, and now it’s Rohit’s turn to showcase his game and prove himself to be a great player and a captain," added Mishra.

READ | BCCI President Sourav Ganguly remains mum on Virat Kohli's claims in captaincy row

Sourav Ganguly refuses to explain why Kohli was sacked as captain

After Virat Kohli's startling claims during his virtual press conference, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was seen leaving the scene without answering any questions regarding the captaincy fiasco. Kohli had responded to Ganguly's claims that he was advised not to leave T20I captaincy.

READ | BCCI source reveals removal of Virat Kohli from ODI captaincy was collective decision

"I was never told that I should not leave T20I cricket captaincy. I told the BCCI before giving up the T20I captaincy. I told them my point of view. The BCCI received it very well. There was no offence. It was received well, saying it’s a progressive step. I told them I will continue as ODI captain and Test captain. I told them at that point clearly that if the office bearers or the selectors don't want me to handle either of the responsibility, I am fine with it. I said this clearly when I approached the BCCI to discuss my T20I captaincy," Virat Kohli said.

READ | Virat Kohli press conference: Where to watch India Test skipper's explosive presser?
Tags: Virat Kohli, Amit Mishra, BCCI
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com