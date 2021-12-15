Amit Mishra Says 'not The 1st Time It Happened' On Kohli's 'no Prior Communication' Remark

Former Team India right arm leg-spinner Amit Mishra insisted on more transparency between the players and the BCCI after Virat Kohli was sacked as the country's ODI skipper, seemingly without any prior communication.

The 39-year old former cricketer also claimed that this was not the first time that such an incident took place and added that Kohli had a right to know why he was removed as the Indian cricket team's ODI captain.

Amit Mishra calls for more transparency

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Amit Mishra said, "This is not the first time it has happened. It happened before also, and I feel that a player who has performed so much for the country and worked so hard should have a right to know why he has been removed from the team or for a particular position. A player should know where he is lacking and should improve on that aspect."

The 39-year old leg spinner also commented about rumours of a potential rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as the fiasco of the 33-year old's removal as ODI captain has triggered several speculations.

"These things are not true. Both the players have such a positive approach towards life. They have good communication even when they are on-field. They always give their 100% for the team. I think Virat has done a great job as a captain, and now it’s Rohit’s turn to showcase his game and prove himself to be a great player and a captain," added Mishra.

Sourav Ganguly refuses to explain why Kohli was sacked as captain

After Virat Kohli's startling claims during his virtual press conference, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was seen leaving the scene without answering any questions regarding the captaincy fiasco. Kohli had responded to Ganguly's claims that he was advised not to leave T20I captaincy.