Amit Mishra Vs Piyush Chawla: Who Has Earned More From Playing IPL So Far?

Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla are among the best leg-spinners in the country. The two cricketers have been around for more than 15 years and are still bamboozling batsmen with their spin bowling. Although their international careers didn't take off like they would have desired, their record in domestic cricket speaks volumes of their spin prowess.

Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla's IPL salaries comparison

Moreover, both Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla have been featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception back in 2008. The two spinners are the most successful Indian bowlers in the history of the IPL. While Amit Mishra is the second-leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 160 wickets in 150 games, Piyush Chawla is right behind him at the third spot with 156 scalps in 164 games to his name. The list is topped by Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga who has accounted for 170 batsmen in 122 matches.

Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla have plied their trades for multiple franchises in the IPL. Over the years, the leggies have also earned some big bucks from the franchises for their consistent performances. Here's a comparison of the Amit Mishra IPL salary and Piyush Chawla IPL salary over the years.

Delhi Capitals squad: Amit Mishra IPL salary

Mishra played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) from 2008-2010 where he earned â‚¹12 lakh per year. Subsequently, the leg-spinner featured for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers for two seasons where he earned â‚¹1.38 crore annually. In 2013, Mishra represented Sunrisers Hyderabad but his salary was the same as the previous year. However, in 2014, his stocks increased significantly as Hyderabad paid him â‚¹4.75 crore.

The Haryana-based cricketer returned to Delhi Daredevils in 2015 where he earned â‚¹3.5 crore for the next three seasons. Mishra was awarded a â‚¹4 crore contract in 2018 and since then the spinner is pocketing the same amount annually. The 38-year old is an important part of the Delhi Capitals squad for the IPL 2021 and he will once again receive â‚¹4 crore from the franchise for his services. Amit Mishra's total earnings from the IPL accounts for â‚¹35.75 crore.

MI squad: Piyush Chawla IPL salary

Piyush Chawla played six seasons for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) where he earned â‚¹1.6 crore each for the first three editions and â‚¹4.14 crore annually for the next three. The Uttar Pradesh-based spinner then shifted his base to the Kolkata Knight Riders where he had another six-year stint. Chawla earned an annual deal of â‚¹4.25 crore for the first four seasons with KKR whereas he pocketed â‚¹4.20 crore each in the last two years with the Kolkata-based franchise.

The IPL 2020 auction was a major breakthrough for Chawla as he was bought by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping â‚¹6.75 crore. After just one season with CSK, Chawla was released after his average performances. The leggie was then picked by Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2021 auction. The Piyush Chawla IPL 2021 salary is â‚¹2.4 crore. Chawla is an important part of the MI squad and the 32-year old will look to help defending champions defend their title.

Piyush Chawla's total earnings from the IPL is â‚¹51.77 crore. When you compare Amit Mishra's IPL salary with Piyush Chawla's IPL salary, the dichotomy is pretty evident. Chawla has earned â‚¹16.02 crore more than Mishra. However, when it comes to numbers on the field, Mishra's Return on Investment (ROI) is slightly better than Chawla.

