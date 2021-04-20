Amit Mishra 'Yorker' To Dismiss Ishan Kishan In 4-wicket Spell Makes Fans EXPLODE: WATCH

The Match 13 of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is currently underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Having won the toss, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bat first. The Men in Blue and Gold got off to a flyer as they raced to 55/1 after at the end of the powerplay with Quinton de Kock back in the hut for just 1.

DC vs MI: Amit Mishra stuns Ishan Kishan with a yorker

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav looked determined to propel Mumbai to a massive total on a tough Chepauk wicket. However, DC spinner Amit Mishra ran riot as he decimated the Mumbai batting line-up with his sensational spin bowling. The leg-spinner registered stunning figures of 4/24 from his four overs and played a crucial role in restricting the defending champions to 137/9.

Amit Mishra's final wicket was the one that stood out as he bowled a brilliant yorker to get rid of Ishan Kishan who was looking dangerous. The leggie bowled a quick wide yorker which Kishan tried to slice. But he ended up chopping the ball as it ballooned up and bounced straight onto the bail. Here are some fan reactions towards Mishra's spell -

Such a comeback by Amit mishra ðŸ’¥ — KÌ² â™› (@BeyondTheWords_) April 20, 2021

Amit Mishra 38-years old but his Commitment and Dedication for the game and his passion is just Remarkable. And the way he Performed is Outstanding. Top Class bowling by Amit Mishra. #IPL2021 — ç»´åŸºâ˜ (@vickyku28725395) April 20, 2021

Top bowling by @DelhiCapitals after MI had a decent powerplay. Amit Mishra the star with 4 good wickets. Onto the batsmen to get the win now! #DCvsMI — Kartik Sethi (@MugglooBaccha21) April 20, 2021

Used the conditions very well, picking up the wickets in quick occasions & not allowing the new comers to settle.



Amit Mishra, one of the experienced underrated bowlers in IPL history.



Picking up Rohit, Hardik, Pollard, Ishan.

4-0-24-4 at 6 RPO#DCvMI #IPL2021 #DelhiCapitals — kelyn! (@kuthalingam_) April 20, 2021

Amit Mishra IPL 2021

The Amit Mishra IPL 2021 stint didn't get off to a desirable start as he went wicketless and was smashed for 27 runs in three overs in DC's opening game against Chennai Super Kings. Consequently, he was dropped for the next two games against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. However, DC drafted him into the playing XI against MI in Chennai and the bowler repaid the franchise's faith by picking up an excellent four-fer.

The DC spinner has entered the IPL 2021 Purple Cap race and is currently placed 12th in the list. However, his average is just 6.00, which is the best in IPL 2021 so far. Mishra will look to continue with his form and guide the Delhi-based franchise to their maiden IPL title.

DC vs MI live telecast and live streaming Details

For the DC vs MI live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network. For DC vs MI live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The DC vs MI live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

