Amol Muzumdar Gives Sourav Ganguly-like Tag To NZ After WTC Final Win

The New Zealand cricket team won the inaugural World Test Championship Final on Wednesday after defeating India by 8 wickets at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor took their side across the finish line as both the batsmen remained unbeaten on the final day of India vs New Zealand Final. Former Indian cricketer Amol Muzumdar congratulated the New Zealand team on their victory while addressing the Kiwis with a moniker that is famously associated with Sourav Ganguly.

Amol Muzumdar congratulates New Zealand with famous moniker

Amol Muzumdar took to Twitter to congratulate the New Zealand team after India vs New Zealand final on Wednesday which saw the Kiwis become the first WTC Final winner. While using the most famous moniker associated with Sourav Ganguly, Muzumdar wrote that New Zealand is “dada” when it comes to ICC events and they have proved that yet again. He further wrote that the New Zealand team displayed preparation and execution at its best.

New Zealand is “dada” when it comes to ICC events. They have proved that yet again. Preparation n execution at its best. Well done 👏 👏 Kane Williamson / Gary Stead n all kiwis @ICC #ICCWorldTestChampionship — Amol Muzumdar (@amolmuzumdar11) June 23, 2021

Amol Muzumdar congratulated the New Zealand team while particularly addressing New Zealand captain Kane Williamson along with New Zealand Head coach Gary Stead. Amol Muzumdar is a former Indian domestic player who represented Mumbai, Assam and Andhra Pradesh in the domestic cricket circuit. The former domestic cricketer has played 171 first-class matches while scoring 11,167 runs with an average of 48.13. He has registered the highest score of 260 runs while scoring 30 centuries in first-class cricket.

India vs New Zealand final day proceedings

As the play resumed on the reserve day, the New Zealand team managed to restrict Virat Kohli and co. for a score of 170 runs. Tim Southee took a total of 4 wickets in the second innings while Trent Boult took 3 wickets. Kyle Jamieson emerged as the top bowler in the WTC Final as he took a total of 7 wickets. Kyle Jamieson registered a 5-wicket haul in the first innings. New Zealand had a target of 139 runs and Kane Williamson’s brilliant unbeaten half-century followed by Ross Taylor’s unbeaten 47 runs took the New Zealand team across the finish line to make them the first WTC Final winner.

India vs England 2021 Test series

After the WTC Final, Virat Kohli and co. will face England in a 5-match Test series starting from August 4. The England team would be looking forward to making a comeback in the upcoming India vs England 2021 Test series with the 1st Test at Trent Bridge (4-8 Aug), 2nd Test at Lord’s (12-16 Aug), 3rd Test at Headingley (25-29 August), 4th Test at The Oval (2-6 Sep) and the 5th Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground (10-14 Sep). The England team lost its recent Test series against New Zealand by 1-0 whereas the Indian team faced defeat against New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final.

Image Source: ICC/Amol Muzumdar Twitter