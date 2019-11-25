Amol Muzumdar Taunts Sanjay Manjrekar; Says That He Has Never Played At "That Level"

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has got caught in another controversy. During the Pink-Ball Test, he got involved in an argument with Harsha Bhogle. Manjrekar's supposed 'disrespect' of Bhogle earned him a lot of flak on the Internet. Domestic cricket legend Amol Muzumdar took a jab at Manjrekar while commentating during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Manjrekar has an argument with Harsha Bhogle

Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle were commentating during the Pink-Ball Test when Bhogle suggested that research should be conducted after the match has concluded to find out if there were visibility problems with the pink ball against the white sight-screen. Manjrekar insisted that the batsman are not facing any problems and no such questions need to be asked. Bhogle kept insisting that enquiring about the visibility would not put anyone at a loss, but Manjrekar hit back by saying that this is only a problem that non-cricketers like Bhogle can encounter or think about. Bhogle respectfully responded by saying that playing experience should not limit the questions that any person asks about the game.

Manjrekar's interaction with Bhogle was called out by a lot of angry fans and experts on social media.

This is pathetic behaviour from @sanjaymanjrekar. As if he hasn't touched many lows already. BCCI should demand a public on-air apology from him to @bhogleharsha https://t.co/nSRzxMB7Rx — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) November 24, 2019

This is boorish and absolutely unnecessary from @sanjaymanjrekar. Pity. What does it cost to be civil to a fellow commentator who was asking a very valid question? "You need to ask." Really. https://t.co/M7uhsyFpgD — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 24, 2019

Muzumdar takes a smart dig

On Sunday, domestic cricket legend Amol Muzumdar was commentating on a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game when he was asked about Rishabh Pant (who was playing for Delhi). Muzumdar was asked how Pant would adjust to domestic pacers as he is used to taking on express international pacers when he plays for India and the Delhi Capitals. Muzumdar hit back immediately by saying that he could not comment because he has "never played at that level". Muzumdar, despite being a flamboyant batsman, never played a Test for India.

