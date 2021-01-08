AMY W Vs HRN W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, T20 India Nippon Cup Match Preview

Ameya Sports will take on Heron Sports in the league match of the T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 on Friday, January 8. The match will be played at Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru from 1:30 PM IST onwards. Here, we take a look at AMY W vs HRN W live scores, AMY W vs HRN W match prediction and AMY W vs HRN W playing 11.

AMY W vs HRN W Dream11 prediction: AMY W vs HRN W live match preview

Both teams are not having a great tournament so far and this match is really important in the context of qualification for knockout round as the end of the league stage draws closer. Coming to the current form of both the teams, Ameya Sports have won only one of their 3 matches in the tournament and will be looking for their second win.

While Ameya Sports are placed third on the points table, Heron Sports’ condition is even worse, as they have lost all of their 3 matches in the tournament so far. In the previous encounter, Ameya Sports came out victorious versus Heron Sports and will look to repeat the same performance. Ameya Sports will start this match as favourites.

AMY W vs HRN W Dream11 prediction: Probable AMY W vs HRN W Dream11 playing 11

AMY W: Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Akanksha Kohli, Mona Meshram, Netravathi (wk), Nikki Prasad, Anuja Patil, Pranavi Chandra, Prerana Rajesh, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, Thirush Kamini

HRN W: Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (wk), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya

AMY W vs HRN W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AMY W vs HRN W Dream11 team

Veda Krishnamurthy

Anuja Patil

Divya Gnanananda

Minu Mani

AMY W vs HRN W match prediction: AMY W vs HRN W Dream11 team

AMY W vs HRN W live: AMY W vs HRN W match prediction

As per our AMY W vs HRN W Dream11 prediction, AMY W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The AMY W vs HRN W Dream11 prediction, top picks and AMY W vs HRN W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AMY W vs HRN W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Cricsay / Youtube

