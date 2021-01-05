AMY W Vs KNI W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, T20 India Nippon Cup Match Preview

Ameya Sports will lock horns with Kini RR Sports in the fifth league match of the T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 on Wednesday, January 6. The match will be played at Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru from 9:45 AM IST onwards. Here, we take a look at AMY W vs KNI W live match preview, AMY W vs KNI W match prediction and AMY W vs KNI W playing 11.

AMY W vs KNI W Dream11 prediction: AMY W vs KNI W live match preview

The Ameya Sports team started off their campaign with a spectacular 4-wicket win over Heron Sports. Nikki Prasad scored a stunning half-century in the match, whereas captain Veda Krishnamurthy also impressed with a vital knock of 39. Ameya Sports chased down a total of 144 in the very last over of the game. However, they failed to make the most of their momentum and had to face a defeat in their second fixture against Sheen Sports.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly Heart Attack Shocks Ex-teammates, ‘pressure To Join Politics' Being Blamed?

Kinni RR Sports faced a 22-run loss against Sheen Sports in their opening encounter of the tournament. The side made an inspiring comeback in their subsequent match against Heron Sports. The Kinni RR Sports team managed to win the thrilling contest by 1 run. With two crucial points at stake, both teams will be eying to put up a strong show.

AMY W vs KNI W Dream11 prediction: AMY W vs KNI W squads

AMY W: Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Netravathi, MD Thirushkamini, Mona Meshram, Prerana Rajesh, Shreyanka Patil, Anuja Patil, Sahana Pawar, Nikki Prasad, Pranavi, Chandra, Akansha Kohli, Dhanya Gowda, Reema Fareed, Pooja Kumari, Nithyashree Kemparaj, Uma Kashvi, Shrilakshmi, Prakruthi, Nagma Unnisa

ALSO READ | South Africa On Verge Of Series Victory As Sri Lanka Fades

KNI W: Vellaswamy Vanitha, Shishira Gowda, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Sowmya Gowda, Challuru Prathyusha (C), Mithila Vinod, Debasmita Dutta, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Sowmya Verma, Chandu V, Shloka Kishore Babu, Roshni Kiran, Disha Mohan, Architha Bhandary, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Pragna Kishore Babu, Tejaswani BG.

AMY W vs KNI W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AMY W vs KNI W playing 11

N Prasad

V Krishnamurthy

A Reddy

P Challuru

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri Hits 206, Becomes Shane Warne's 1st Test Wicket On January 5, 1992: WATCH

AMY W vs KNI W match prediction: AMY W vs KNI W Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: N Parween

Batters: P Raut, V Vanitha, V Krishnamurthy, T Kamini

All-rounders: P Challuru, N Prasad (c), A Patil

Bowlers: A Reddy (vc), A Kohli, R Gayakwad

ALSO READ | Coach Justin Langer Backs A Struggling Steve Smith To Rediscover His Rhythm In SCG Test

AMY W vs KNI W live: AMY W vs KNI W match prediction

As per our AMY W vs KNI W Dream11 prediction, AMY W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The AMY W vs KNI W Dream11 prediction, top picks and AMY W vs KNI W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AMY W vs KNI W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Unsplash

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.