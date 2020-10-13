Hardik Pandya Wished On 27th Birthday By Super Fan With Special Sketch; Watch Video

Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is a part of the Mumbai squad for the Dream11 IPL 2020, turned 27 on Sunday. The star player has an enviable fanbase amongst cricketers because of his flair on the field and off it alike. Fans came up with innovative ideas to send their wishes for him. An ardent fan of the cricketer wished him uniquely, which was also acknowledged by Hardik Pandya's franchise, Mumbai. The fan had made produced a mesmerising sketch for the cricketer, which was shared by the Mumbai team on their Twitter account and appreciated by one and all.

The video shared by the franchise included the making of the whole sketch. Hardik Pandya is seen wearing the signature Mumbai jersey in the sketch along with the team helmet. Apart from this stunning fan tribute, wished poured in from all corners for Hardik Pandya. Indian captain Virat Kohli and fellow players like Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Rashid Khan and brother Krunal Pandya wished Hardik Pandya on social media. The cricketer's wife, Natasa Stankovic, shared a beautiful note as she thanked him for bringing in happiness to her life.

Hardik Pandya Dream11 IPL stats

Having featured in 73 matches in the league, the all-rounder has over 1200 runs to his name with a staggering strike-rate of 154.82. Hardik Pandya has also been handy with the ball for his franchise and has 42 wickets to his name. The Dream11 IPL 2020 has been a mixed bag for the swashbuckling cricketer, as he has a few vital cameos to his name, but is yet to play a match-defining innings.

Hardik Pandya has appeared in 7 matches in the Dream11 IPL 2020, where he has scored 135 runs. The all-rounder has not bowled a single over in the season as a precautionary measure, considering that he is returning to cricket after nursing an injury. The defending champions are placed right at the top of the points table in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Hardik Pandya will next be seen in action on Friday as Mumbai take on Kolkata in Abu Dhabi, where he will look to steer his team to yet another victory.

