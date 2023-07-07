'An Icon, Legend & Inspiration': Whole Indian Cricket Community Rises Up To Wish MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday this Friday, as the legendary player’s birthdate and month match his jersey number. The former India captain was born in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on July 7, 1981, and has gone on to create history since then. The captain of the Chennai Super Kings continues to demand attention for all his achievements in cricket. Despite retiring from international cricket in 2020, he has maintained his popularity among cricket fans.

Many young and aspiring cricketers continue to find inspiration in ‘Thala’, which means ‘leader’ in Tamil. The CSK captain won the IPL 2023 by beating the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad last month. MSD has indeed been an inspiration for many in the country.

MS Dhoni made his debut for India against Bangladesh in 2004

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2019

MS Dhoni led India to 3 ICC titles, a feat that is still unmatched

Cricket fans from all across the world celebrate the legendary MS Dhoni's 42nd birthday on July 7th, 2023. Cricket fans continue to be enthralled by the former Indian captain and current skipper of the CSK, who is often in the news for a variety of intriguing reasons. Dhoni has earned a reputation as a hero and served as an example for many aspiring cricket players.

On the occasion of MS Dhoni's birthday, several players and organizations took to social media to express their best wishes. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), along with former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, sent their best wishes. A close friend and former teammate of Dhoni's, Yuvraj Singh, posted a special message on Instagram, and Virender Sehwag, who is known for his witty remarks, also took the time to wish him well. Sachin Tendulkar also sent his wishes to Dhoni.

Rival IPL teams Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) joined together to honour their cherished captain. The Gujarat Titans, Tilak Verma, Suresh Raina, and Hardik Pandya all sent Dhoni their best wishes while also expressing their respect and admiration for him.

The list of people who contributed to the show of support and well wishes for the legendary cricketer included Robin Uthappa, Jay Shah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Shami.

Indian cricketers send witty wishes to MS Dhoni on his birthday

May you always fly high like your helicopter shots.

Happy birthday, MS! pic.twitter.com/f9aqiY6HV0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 7, 2023

Captain. Leader. Legend! 🙌



Wishing @msdhoni - former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday 🎂



Here's a birthday treat for all the fans - 7️⃣0️⃣ seconds of vintage MSD 🔥 🔽https://t.co/F6A5Hyp1Ak pic.twitter.com/Nz78S3SQYd — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2023

The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot.

In the Rigveda there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons & 7 fortresses

7 basic musical notes

7 pheras in a marriage

7 wonders of the world

And on

7th day of 7th month- Birthday of a top man @msdhoni , #HappyBirthdayDhoni . pic.twitter.com/ZZwXBT5mLV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2023

𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕄𝔸ℕ. 𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕀ℂ𝕆ℕ. 𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕃𝔼𝔾𝔼ℕ𝔻. 🇮🇳❤️



Join us in wishing the Mastermind, Captain Cool MS Dhoni, a very Happy 4️⃣2️⃣nd Birthday! 🥳#PlayBold #HappyBirthdayDhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/X6dh6wExS8 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 7, 2023

Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni ! 🎉 From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we've created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep… pic.twitter.com/0RJXCKEz7B — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2023

Happy birthday Mahi bhai 🤗 I remember the conversations we’ve had and all the advice you’ve given me. Wishing you the best always ❤️🙏 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/wAynPhJrVa — Tilak Varma (@TilakV9) July 7, 2023

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫, 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 🙌



Wishing the man who consistently defied all the odds again & again, the Captain Cool himself, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a very happy 4️⃣2️⃣nd birthday 🎂 #AavaDe #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/N6Ou39zFd1 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) July 6, 2023

Warmest birthday wishes to the leader, the legend, and my brother @msdhoni!! Wish you the best always!! Lots of love ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HVEec6z9HR — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) July 7, 2023

Happy Birthday to the most successful captain of Team India, @msdhoni! Your charisma, leadership, and extraordinary skills continue to inspire millions around the globe. Thank you for your unparalleled contributions to Indian cricket. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/ogeFGRXhI2 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 7, 2023

An icon, legend & inspiration ♥️



Happy birthday Mahi Bhai 🫡@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/oPNWV9sEYH — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 7, 2023

MS Dhoni's popularity keeps on rising

MSD's continuing popularity is a result of his outstanding accomplishments and distinctive playing style, which have permanently changed the game. Many young players looking to make an impact on the game look up to him because of his cool, collected demeanour and strong leadership skills.

Dhoni's birthday serves as a reminder of the huge influence he has had on cricket and the lasting legacy he is now creating as he approaches another key life milestone. Not just fans, the whole Indian cricket community including Tendulkar, Yuvraj and Sehwag wished MSD on his birthday.