'An Inspiration To Youngsters': Rohit Sharma Pays Tribute To Retiring Jhulan Goswami

Ahead of the India vs Australia T20I series that begins on September 20, Men in Blue captain Rohit Sharma gave a fantastic tribute to retiring cricketer Jhulan Goswami during his press conference. Jhulan is currently playing her final ODI series against England women after representing the country for more than two decades.

Rohit Sharma pays tribute to Jhulan

While speaking at his latest press conference, Team India men's captain Rohit Sharma said, "Jhulan Goswami is a legend. She has shown lots of passion for the country. She is an inspiration for all the youngsters in the country - her inswingers have challenged me as well at the NCA."

Jhulan, who has represented India women in 12 Tests, 68 T20Is and 201 ODIs, is the leading wicket-taker in international cricket with 352 wickets across all formats. Amongst all the formats she has been the most impressive in ODIs, having taken the most number of wickets in the world (252).

As for other formats, she has picked up 44 wickets in Tests and 56 wickets in T20Is. She also has the joint highest number of wickets in World Cups (39) after having played in six different editions of the tournament since making her international debut in March 2002. Following an international career that has spanned more than two decades, Jhulan decided it was time for her to finally hang up her boots following the conclusion of the ongoing India vs England women's ODI series.

India vs England women's ODI series schedule

Match No. Date Location 1st ODI Sunday, September 18, 2022 County Ground, Hove 2nd ODI Wednesday, September 21, 2022 St. Lawrence Ground, Canterbury 3rd ODI Saturday, September 24, 2022 Lord's, London

India vs England women's squads

India women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Singh, Simran Bahadur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia

England women: Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (c & wk), Alice Davidson Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Freya Davies