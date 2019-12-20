Anand Confident Of India's Future In Chess, Says 'we're Firing Well On Many Cylinders'

Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand backed the young chess players from India and reiterated that the country's future in chess looks very promising and is in the safe hands of smart & intelligent youth. India has produced more than 60 Grandmasters over the last few years, most of them who are young, and is expected to produce more such talents in the future with increasing intensity. Anand, who on many occasions has remarked about India's bright future in chess, is an inspiration to all the aspiring chess wizards in the country and has been closely keeping track on the upcoming youngsters who have amazed the world with their abilities on the board.

'We're already firing all cylinders'

"India is now one of the leading countries in chess, We have probably have the biggest pool of talents in juniors. We have 65 Grandmasters, and we are firing well on many cylinders. We have many promising youngsters such as R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, D Gukesh, Raunak Sadhwani. Not only are they Grandmasters but they are under 14 years of age", said Anand speaking to Republic TV.

Anand reveals his pre-match ritual

"Most of the time, my weakness is even though i am not superstitious normally, once i get to a tournament I am so edgy that I will follow the same routine every day. I have breakfast at the same time. If I don't have a bad game, then I repeat the same thing. Use the same pen. Try to repeat the success formula. These little manias that seem illogical after the tournament but during the tournament they obsess you"

'It has been good for chess'

"Technology has made it very easy to teach people how to play chess, to let fans follow chess, you can now watch games live with commentary and you don't even need to understand the game to understand the commentary. It has made the game more accessible and it has broadened the number of countries that the game is being played. It is allowed us to be very productive at work on chess. That's not all good because the workload is increased. But there's always a balance. I would say, in total it has been good for chess and in anyways, what choice do we have", said Anand speaking to Republic TV

