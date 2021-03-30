Anand Mahindra Hails Sam Curran's Knock In Decider ODI, Terms It 'definition Of Heroism'

Automobile giant Anand Mahindra has hailed young English all-rounder Sam Curran for his valiant knock against India in the series-deciding third ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday night.

Curran was threatening to take the game away from the Men In Blue with a power-packed batting performance but in the end, it was a case of so near yet so far as he remained unbeaten on 95. Thus, he ended up missing a well-deserved century and the visitors failed to get past the finish line as well.

'The definition of heroism': Anand Mahindra

It so happened that Curran on Monday took to social media and had posted an image of him down on one knee when the game was slipping away from England's grasp in the last two overs. The youngster then wrote that he has learned a lot of lessons and felt honoured to be a part of a great series. The southpaw concluded by congratulating the Virat Kohli-led side.

As soon as Sam Curran's tweet came to the business magnate's notice (on Tuesday), he came forward and wrote that the middle-order batsman's knock is the definition of 'heroism', 'humility', and, 'grace'.

If you’re looking for the definition of heroism, humility & grace... https://t.co/0xgsv72NGF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2021

So near yet so far for Sam Curran

At one stage, the top-ranked ODI side looked down and out at 200/7 chasing a stiff target of 330. However, Sam Curran took matters into his own hands and took the attack to the Indian bowlers by playing a counter-attacking knock and single-handedly looked to take his team past the finish line.

With 19 needed off the final two overs and a well-set Curran still out in the middle, it looked like a cakewalk for England. Nonetheless, Hardik Pandya (49th), and 'Yorker King' T Natarajan (50th) bowled well and contained the English batsmen as the reigning ODI world champions were restricted to 322/9 from their 50 overs.

The all-rounder remained unbeaten on an 83-ball 95 at a strike rate of 114.46. His knock included nine boundaries and three maximums.

