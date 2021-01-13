AND Vs DEL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Andhra Pradesh will take on Delhi in Elite E Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Wednesday, January 13 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The AND vs DEL live streaming will commence at 12:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is our AND vs DEL Dream11 prediction, AND vs DEL Dream11 team and AND vs DEL Dream11 top picks.

AND vs DEL live match preview

The two sides had a distinct start to their tournament. While Andhra were crushed by Haryana by six wickets, Delhi registered a comprehensive 72-run victory over Mumbai. Delhi looks a formidable side with some big names within their ranks. They certainly start as favourites to win the contest. On the other hand, Andhra's batting let them down in their first game. Their batsmen will need to step up to the occasion if they are to have any chance of beating a daunting Delhi side. Both sides are filled with some talented players which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

AND vs DEL squads

Andhra: Ambati Rayudu (Captain), Srikar Bharat (Wicket-keeper), Ashwin Hebbar, Prasanth Kumar, Lalith Mohan, Girinath Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Ricky Bhui, Shoaib Md Khan, Naren Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Kranthi Kumar, Manish Golamaru, SK Ismail, Karthik Raman, S Ashish, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Nitish Reddy

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Anuj Rawat (Wicket-keeper), Hiten Dalal, Nitish Rana, Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Manjot Kalra, Himmat Singh, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Lalit Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Karan Dagar, Pawan Suyal, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma

Top picks for AND vs DEL playing 11

Ambati Rayudu

Srikar Bharat

Shikhar Dhawan

Himmat Singh

AND vs DEL Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Ambati Rayudu (Captain), Srikar Bharat

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan (Vice-captain), Himmat Singh, Hiten Dalal, Ricky Bhui

All-Rounders: Naren Reddy, Ayush Badoni

Bowlers: Pradeep Sangwan, Ishant Sharma, Simranjeet Singh, Cheepurapalli Stephen

AND vs DEL match prediction

According to our AND vs DEL match prediction, Baroda will win this match.

Note: The AND vs DEL Dream11 prediction and AND vs DEL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AND vs DEL Dream11 team and AND vs DEL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: BCCI DOMESTIC TWITTER

