AND Vs KER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Preview

Andhra will take on Kerala in the Elite E Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The AND vs KER match will be played at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The AND vs KER live match is scheduled to commence at 12:00 PM IST on Sunday, January 17. Here, we take a look at AND vs KER live scores, AND vs KER match prediction and AND vs KER playing 11.

AND vs KER Dream11 prediction: AND vs KER live match preview

Andhra's chances of qualifying for the next round of the tournament are virtually done and dusted following their loss in the previous match versus Puducherry. Despite posting a huge total on board, Andhra bowlers failed to defend the score. Batting first, Andhra scored 226-4 following a fine batting performance from Srikar Bharat (62 runs) and skipper Ambati Rayadu who scored an unbeaten 62 of 26 balls.

Puducherry lost an early wicket during the run chase but Sheldon Jackson and Paras Dogra kept them in the hunt by stitching a fine partnership. Once Dogra departed for 52, it was Jackson who ensured that the team chased down the total as he scored an entertaining 106 runs off just 50 balls.

Sheldon Jackson's sensational hundred and Paras Dogra's quickfire half-century help Pondicherry beat Andhra in a run-fest. ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ #CAPvAP #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Watch the highlights of the match ðŸŽ¥ðŸ‘‡https://t.co/5PdB3JYDj2 pic.twitter.com/wcldYhYbks — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 15, 2021

Kerala on the other hand have almost confirmed their spot in the next round. They Sanju Samson- led side has won all their matches so far and lead the points table with a perfect record of 3 out of 3 wins. While Kerala will look to make it four wins out of four, Andhra will play for pride and look to win their first match.

AND vs KER Dream11 prediction: AND vs KER squad

AND: Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (w), Ricky Bhui, Ambati Rayudu (c), Prasanth Kumar, Dheeraj Kumar, KV Sasikanth, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Kranthi Kumar, SK Ismail, Nitish Reddy, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Manish Golamaru, S Ashish, Shoaib Md Khan, Girinath Reddy, Karthik Raman, Naren Reddy, Lalith Mohan

KER: Robin Uthappa, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson (w/c), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, KM Asif, Sudhesan Midhun, Vathsal Govind, Rohan Kunnummal, Akshay Chandran, MD Nidheesh, Abhishek Mohan, Vinoop Manoharan

AND vs KER Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AND vs KER Dream11 team

Mohammed Azharuddeen

Sanju Samson

Srikar Bharat

Ambati Rayudu

AND vs KER match prediction: AND vs KER Dream11 team

AND vs KER live: AND vs KER match prediction

As per our AND vs KER Dream11 prediction, KER should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The AND vs KER Dream11 prediction, top picks and AND vs KER Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AND vs KER match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: BCCI Domestic / Twitter

