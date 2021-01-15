AND Vs PUD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Preview

Andhra will take on Puducherry in the Elite E Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The AND vs PUD match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The AND vs PUD live match is scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM IST on Friday, January 15. Here, we take a look at AND vs PUD live scores, AND vs PUD match prediction and AND vs PUD playing 11.

AND vs PUD Dream11 prediction: AND vs PUD live match preview

Both the teams are currently not having a great tournament so far, having lost both their opening fixtures. Andhra lost to Haryana by 6 wickets in their first match, while in the second match they lost to an in-form Delhi side by the same margin. Puducherry also lost their opening two fixtures by a 6-wicket margin.

— Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) January 10, 2021

They lost their first match to Kerala, while in the second match they were beaten by the Haryana side. Andhra do look strong on paper amongst the two but Puducherry will also look to fight back as this match gives both teams an opportunity to turn their season around.

AND vs PUD Dream11 prediction: AND vs PUD squad

AND: Srikar Bharat (w), Prasanth Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ambati Rayudu (c), Ashwin Hebbar, Dheeraj Kumar, Girinath Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Shoaib Md Khan, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Lalith Mohan, Naren Reddy, Kranthi Kumar, Karthik Raman, S Ashish, Manish Golamaru, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, SK Ismail, Nitish Reddy

PUD: Damodaren Rohit(c), Fabid Ahmed, Sheldon Jackson(w), Paras Dogra, Sagar Trivedi, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ashith Rajiv, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Pankaj Singh, Sagar Udeshi, Subramanian Anand, S Karthik, Raghu Sharma, Iqlas Naha, A Aravinddaraj, Ragupathy, Premraj Rajavelu, J Manikandan

AND vs PUD Dream11 prediction: Probable AND vs PUD playing 11

AND: Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ambati Rayudu (c), KV Sasikanth, Ricky Bhui, Shoaib Md Khan, Naren Reddy, Harishankar Reddy, Lalith Mohan, Girinath Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen

PUD: D Rohit (C), S Anand, Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Sheldon Jackson, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ashith Sanganakal, Sagar Udeshi, Pankaj Singh, Sagar Trivedi.

AND vs PUD Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AND vs PUD Dream11 team

Ambati Rayudu

Ashith Sanganakal

Ashwin Hebbar

Harishankar Reddy

AND vs PUD match prediction: AND vs PUD Dream11 team

AND vs PUD live: AND vs PUD match prediction

As per our AND vs PUD Dream11 prediction, AND should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The AND vs PUD Dream11 prediction, top picks and AND vs PUD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AND vs PUD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: BCCI Domestic / Twitter

