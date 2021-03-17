AND-W Vs MAH-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Senior Women's ODI Trophy 2021 Preview

The Andhra Women will take on the Maharashtra Women in the Group stage match of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the K L Saini Stadium, Jaipur on March 18, 2021. Here is our AND-W vs MAH-W Dream11 prediction, AND-W vs MAH-W Dream11 team, AND-W vs MAH-W playing 11 and AND-W vs MAH-W Dream11 top picks.

AND-W vs MAH-W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Andhra Women continue to put up a splendid performance and are currently on a three-match winning streak before the upcoming match versus Maharashtra. They played their opening match of the tournament Uttar Pradesh, which they went on to win by 2 wickets while chasing 161 runs to win. In their second match, they played Chandigarh whom they went onto beat by 5 wicket margin. In their previous match, they crushed Rajasthan by 48 runs and will look to dominate Maharashtra in the upcoming match.

Maharashtra Women meanwhile have two wins and one loss from the three matches played in the tournament so far. After crushing Rajasthan by 59 runs in the opening match, Maharashtra lost their first match in the competition to Uttar Pradesh who beat them by 13 runs. Their previous match was versus Goa which they won by 55 runs. This should be a great contest to watch.

AND-W vs MAH-W live: AND-W vs MAH-W squad updates

AND-W: N Anusha, P Aishwaryarai, K Dhathri, M Durga, M Harika Yadav, CH Jhansi Lakshmi, E Padmaja, D Pravallika, N Roja, A Srilakshmi, Navya, K Jyothi, P V Sudharani, S Hima Bindu, G Chandra Lekha, Saranya Gadwal, V Pushpa Latha, A Sireesha, B Anusha, G Sindhuja, Sarayu

MAH-W: SB Pokharkar, SA Lonkar, Aarati S Kedar, SR Desai , SB Waghmode , IM Savkar ,MD Sonawane, RR Gilbile, Laxmidevi Yadav, Soumyalata Birajdar, SS Mandhana, A A Patil, MA Aghav, MR Magre, PN Khemnar, PB Garkhede, V V Kale, CP Rajput, A A Gaikwad, CD Charmy, H A Deshmukh, Priyanka Subhash Ghodke, SS Waghmode, SS Shinde, UA Pawar, I M Pathare,V V Shinde

AND-W vs MAH-W live: AND-W vs MAH-W Key Players

N Anusha

CH Jhansi Lakshmi

A A Patil

M R Magre

AND-W vs MAH-W Dream11 live: AND-W vs MAH-W Dream11 team

AND-W vs MAH-W live: AND-W vs MAH-W match prediction

As per our AND-W vs MAH-W Dream11 prediction, AND-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The AND-W vs MAH-W match prediction and AND-W vs MAH-W playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AND-W vs MAH-W Dream11 team and AND-W vs MAH-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

