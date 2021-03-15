AND-W Vs RJS-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Senior Women's ODI Trophy 2021 Preview

The Andhra Women will take on the Rajasthan Women in the Group stage match of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on March 16, 2021. Here is our AND-W vs RJS-W Dream11 prediction, AND-W vs RJS-W Dream11 team, AND-W vs RJS-W playing 11 and AND-W vs RJS-W Dream11 top picks.

AND-W vs RJS-W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Andhra Women are currently having a great run in the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 as they are currently unbeaten after two matches. They played their opening match of the tournament Uttar Pradesh, which they went on to win by 2 wickets while chasing 161 runs to win. In their second match, they played Chandigarh whom they went onto beat by 5 wicket margin. They will be looking to make it a hattrick of wins by beating the Rajasthan side.

Rajasthan Women are not having a great tournament so far losing both their matches so far. In the first match, they were crushed by Maharashtra by 59 runs, while in the second match they lost comprehensively to Goa by 6 wickets. They will look to stop the hattrick of losses versus in form Andhra side, however, it will not be easy for them to do so and they need to play really well to create an upset.

AND-W vs RJS-W live: AND-W vs RJS-W squad updates

ANDHRA: N Anusha, P Aishwaryarai, K Dhathri, M Durga, M Harika Yadav, CH Jhansi Lakshmi, E Padmaja, D Pravallika, N Roja, A Srilakshmi, Navya, K Jyothi, P V Sudharani, S Hima Bindu, G Chandra Lekha, Saranya Gadwal, V Pushpa Latha, A Sireesha, B Anusha, G Sindhuja, Sarayu

RAJASTHAN: SS Kalal, ASP Maheshwari,, SR Choudhary, DR Kanwar, SP Sharma, KP Choudhary, Shanu, R Meena, Diksha Saini, Jyoti Menaria, Riza, S Yadav, Sonam Saini, Priya Punia, A K Choudhary, AD Garg, AK Garg, JD Choudhary, RG Tak,S P Kumawat, SS Siddhu,SL Meena, TB Vaishnav, JU Bijarnya, PB Sharma, Sonic Sharma,SR Jat, AK Saini, RS Singh, Y Kata

AND-W vs RJS-W live: AND-W vs RJS-W Key Players

N Anusha

CH Jhansi Lakshmi

Priya Punia

DR Kanwar

AND-W vs RJS-W Dream11 live: AND-W vs RJS-W Dream11 team

AND-W vs RJS-W live: AND-W vs RJS-W match prediction

As per our AND-W vs RJS-W Dream11 prediction, AND-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The AND-W vs RJS-W match prediction and AND-W vs RJS-W playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AND-W vs RJS-W Dream11 team and AND-W vs RJS-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: BCCI.TV website

