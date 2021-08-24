One of the many talking points during India’s second Test at Lord’s was Jasprit Bumrah’s 10-ball over to James Anderson. The 10-ball over by Bumrah consisted of four no-balls and several bouncers. Since then, the over has sparked a debate about intimidatory bowling and the free-hit law in the Test format. Anderson opened up on the incident of the overs full of bouncers during the 1st Innings of the match at Lord’s. He felt the Indian pacer was not trying to dismiss him out while bowling to him.

'I haven’t felt like this ever in my career. I felt he wasn’t trying to get me out' - James Anderson

The first ball of the over hit Anderson on his helmet and rebounded to gully, resulting in Bumrah appealing for a catch. There were four no-balls bowled in the over with the ball hitting Anderson several more times on his hands and body before the over ended after a total of 10 balls were bowled. Speaking on the BBC’s Tailenders Podcast, Anderson said, “I got caught off guard a little bit because all the batters coming in were saying how slow the pitch was. Banged in short; it was really slow. When I came out to bat, Joe said Bumrah was not bowling as quickly as he normally does. And then, the first ball was 90 miles an hour and on the money, wasn’t it? And it felt like I haven’t felt like this ever in my career. I felt he wasn’t trying to get me out.”

Reflecting further on the debate sparked on intimidatory bowling, Anderson added, “I felt he wasn’t trying to get me out. He bowled an over, maybe 10, 11, 12 balls. He was bowling no-ball after no-ball, bowling short. I think he bowled two on the stumps which I managed to dig out. So for me, it was just about trying to survive that and get Joe back on strike”. Skipper Joe Root finished England’s first innings after being not out at 180 runs with all the other batsmen back in the pavilion. The third Test between England and India will start on 25 August where Anderson will have to step up and lead a young and inexperienced bowling side at the Headingley Stadium, Leeds.

