Andhra T20 League CHA XI Vs CPN XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

The inaugural edition of the Andhra T20 League began on October 22 and will feature six local teams competing for the title. The 21st match of the series will see Chargers XI will go up against Champions XI in the round-robin stage. The match will begin at 9:30 am IST from the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram on November 1. Here are the CHA XI vs CPN XI live streaming details, how to watch CHA XI vs CPN XI live in India and the pitch and weather report for the game.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL: Delhi Vs Mumbai Game Could See 3 Batsmen Cross 400-run Mark This Season

Andhra T20 League: CHA XI vs CPN XI preview

The Chargers XI started their run in the Andhra T20 League in great fashion, winning two games on the trot against Legends XI and against their opponents for tomorrow, Champions XI. They are, however, currently on a four-match losing streak.

The Chargers will look forward to getting back into form tomorrow opposite a team have had great success against. In the 6th match of the league, the Chargers put up a total of 178 and restricted Champions XI to 165 to add two points to their tally. A win tomorrow can take then from 7th place up to third on the table.

Champions XI have won and lost 3 games each. With six points, they are in third place on the league table, one spot ahead of Warriors XI due to their superior run rate. They will want to avenge their loss from their last encounter with the Chargers. They have won their last two games, against the Warriors and Titans, and will hope to ride this wave this weekend.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Most Sixes: Chris Gayle Jumps To Third Spot Despite Playing Just 6 Games

Andhra T20 League Live in India: CHA XI vs CPN XI live streaming details

None of the Andhra T20 League games will be televised in India. Instead, the CHA XI vs CPN XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website. FanCode is a multi-sport aggregator platform owned by Dream Sports and will be streaming all Andhra T20 League games. CHA XI vs CPN XI live scores and updates can be followed on the Andhra Cricket website and their social media handles.

Also Read | IPL 2020 LIVE Updates: Spin Introduced Just Before Powerplay

Andhra T20 League: CHA XI vs CPN XI pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain during the match tomorrow. The weather will be sunny, with a temperature of 28°C and humidity hitting a high of 56%. Since all the matches of the league have happened on the same ground, the pitches are starting to get worn out now. Scores have taken a bit of dip in this leg of the competition but it is a difficult surface to read considering that the Titans XI reached 264 this weekend.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Chris Gayle Fined 10% Of His Match Fee, Flung His Bat After Getting Out On 99

Image Credits: Andhra Cricket Association Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.