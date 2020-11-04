Andhra T20 League CHA XI Vs KIN XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Chargers XI to take on Kings XI in the 28th match of the Andhra T20 League on Wednesday, November 4. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the CHA XI vs KIN XI live streaming info, how to watch CHA XI vs KIN XI live in India and where to catch CHA XI vs KIN XI live scores.

Andhra T20 League: CHA XI vs KIN XI live streaming info and preview

The upcoming contest between the two sides will be the last league match for the teams. Kings XI have fared better than their counterparts in the competition, and they sit comfortably right at the top of the points table. They have lost only two matches so far in the tournament and will look to put up a strong show in their last match as well.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: 'Fearless' Shreyas Iyer & Co. Confident Of Defeating Mumbai In Qualifier 1

Chargers XI need to score a victory in the contest to stand a chance to make it into the top four. With only three wins out of nine matches, it is imperative for them to claim the two crucial winning points. Chargers XI are coming into the match after their defeat against Warriors XI. They will need to showcase their highest abilities to trump the in-form Kings XI.

CHA XI vs KIN XI live streaming: Weather report

As for the weather, light showers are expected before the match. However, fortunately for the two teams, it will be sunny during the match time. An uninterrupted clash between the two exciting teams is on the cards. As per AccuWeather, the temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ | Shane Watson Has A Special Message For Chennai Fans As He Bids Adieu To The Game

CHA XI vs KIN XI live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket at the venue has provided assistance to both batsmen and the bowlers, depending on the conditions. Bowlers have prevailed in favorable weather conditions, whereas batsmen have been the more dominant out of the two overall. Batsmen are likely to have an upper hand in the upcoming encounter as well. The teams batting first have had an advantage throughout the competition, and the same trend is likely to continue on Wednesday as well.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad Qualify For Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs With Crushing Win Over Mumbai

CHA XI vs KIN XI live streaming: CHA XI vs KIN XI live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

Television audiences in India will not be able to enjoy the Andhra T20 live matches, as it is not a televised event. FanCode by Dream Sports has bagged to exclusive streaming rights for the tournament. Fans can visit the platform to catch CHA XI vs KIN XI live in India. For CHA XI vs KIN XI live scores, one can visit the official website of the Andhra Cricket Association and their social media pages.

ALSO READ | Ashish Nehra Reckons Virat Kohli Should Open For Bangalore If Aaron Finch Is Benched

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.