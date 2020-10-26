Andhra T20 League CHA XI Vs WAR XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Chargers XI and Warriors XI are set to feature in the 11th match of the Andhra T20 League on Tuesday, October 27. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. Here is a look at the CHA XI vs WAR XI live streaming info, how to watch CHA XI vs WAR XI live in India and where to catch CHA XI vs WAR XI live scores.

Andhra T20 League: CHA XI vs WAR XI live streaming info and preview

Chargers XI have had an impressive run so far in the competition. The team has featured in three matches and have lost only a single encounter. They were involved in a last-ball thriller against Titans XI on Monday, where they were handed their first defeat of the season.

Warriors XI started their campaign with a thumping win in their opening encounter but seem to have lost their way since. They have now lost two successive matches, including a humongous 126-run loss to Kings XI. The team suffered an embarrassing defeat while chasing 192 against Kings XI and were bundled out for a paltry 65.

CHA XI vs WAR XI live streaming: Weather report

The conditions seem ideal for a T20 contest. There are no chances of rain during the match and sunny weather is likely to feature for the entirety of the contest. The temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

CHA XI vs WAR XI live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket at the venue has gotten better as the tournament has progressed. It has provided ample assistance to the batsmen and has allowed them to score runs freely. The pitch has offered good purchase for spin bowlers and they are likely to play a huge role in the contest. The captain winning the toss will be inclined to bat first and put runs on the board.

CHA XI vs WAR XI live streaming: CHA XI vs WAR XI live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

There is no scheduled telecast for Andhra T20 live matches for the TV audience in India. Cricket fans who wish to follow CHA XI vs WAR XI live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. The platform is the official streaming partner for the Andhra T20 live in India. For CHA XI vs WAR XI live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the Andhra Cricket Association.

