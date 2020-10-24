Andhra T20 League CPN XI Vs CHA XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Champions XI and Chargers XI clash in the 6th league match of the Andhra T20 League on Saturday, October 24. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the CPN XI vs CHA XI live streaming info, how to watch CPN XI vs CHA XI live in India and where to catch CPN XI vs CHA XI live scores.

Andhra T20 League: Andhra T20 League CPN XI vs CHA XI live streaming and preview

The inaugural edition of the Andhra T20 League is of significant importance as it marks the resurgence of competitive cricket in the state. The competition promises to provide a platform for 90 cricketers to showcase their talent in front of a wider audience. A total of 6 teams will battle it out in 33 matches for the championship.

Both Champions XI and Chargers XI stand at contrasting positions after their respective opening matches. The Chargers XI have started their campaign exceptionally well after a thumping 56-run win. Their bowling unit decimated the Legends XI batting line-up as they bundled them out for 82 runs.

Champions XI suffered a defeat by the hands of Warriors XI as they failed to defend a target of 156 runs. While the Champions XI will be desperate to claim their maiden win, Chargers XI will aim to maintain their position as the table toppers.

Andhra T20 League CPN XI vs CHA XI live streaming: Weather report

The weather seems to be ideal during the match time. A significant cloud cover is expected in Anantapur, however, there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest. The temperate is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

CPN XI vs CHA XI live streaming: Pitch report

The track at RDT Sports Complex has offered assistance both for the batsmen and bowlers. Faster bowlers are likely to reap benefits from the cloudy conditions and are likely to dominate the clash. We have not witnessed high-scoring matches in the competition, as the teams batting first have crossed the 150-run mark only on a single occasion. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first to make the most of the conditions.

CPN XI vs CHA XI live streaming: CPN XI vs CHA XI live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

The Andhra T20 live matches will not be available for the TV audiences in India, as it is not a televised event. However, fans who wish to follow the CPN XI vs CHA XI live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. Dream Sports-owned sports content aggregator has bagged the streaming rights for Andhra T20 live in India. One can visit the social media pages of Andhra Cricket Association for CPN XI vs CHA XI live scores.

Source: FanCode

