Andhra T20 League CPN XI Vs TN XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Champions XI and Titans XI are set to clash in the 14th match of the Andhra T20 League on Wednesday, October 28. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the CPN XI vs TN XI live streaming info, how to watch CPN XI vs TN XI live in India and where to catch CPN XI vs TN XI live scores.

Andhra T20 League: Andhra T20 League CPN XI vs TN XI live streaming and preview

The inaugural season of the Andhra T20 league is the newest initiative from the Andhra Cricket Association. The league has emerged to be a super hit amongst the fans, as they are thrilled with competitive cricket returning to the state. Followers of the competition are thrilled as an electrifying contest between Champions XI and Titans XI is on the cards.

Both the teams have fared contrastingly in the league so far, with Titans XI being the more dominant team out of the two. Sitting right at the top of the points table, Titans XI are yet to face a single defeat in the event so far. Champions XI, on the other hand, have only a single win to their name after four matches.

Titans XI are coming into the encounter after a thumping win against Legends XI and will look to continue their unbeaten run. Champions XI, who lost their previous match by 5 wickets against Kings XI, will look to get back to their winning ways in order to stay relevant in the tournament. The match is crucial for the sides and a tooth and nail fight is expected for the two vital points.

ALSO READ | West Indies Players Get All Clear Before Tour To New Zealand

Andhra T20 League CPN XI vs TN XI live streaming: Weather report

As for the weather, conditions will be partly cloudy during the match time. Fortunately for the sides and the fans, there are no chances of rain and an uninterrupted contest between bat and ball is expected. The temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ | India Vs Australia 2020 Schedule Released, Kohli And Co. To Begin Tour On Nov 27 With ODIs

CPN XI vs TN XI live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket at the RDT Sports Complex has provided assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. Spinners are likely to play a huge role in the competition. The strip has gotten better for the batsmen after the initial matches and a high scoring clash between the two sides is expected.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha Talks About His Whirlwind Knock After Hyderabad's Mammoth Win

CPN XI vs TN XI live streaming: CPN XI vs TN XI live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

The Andhra T20 live game will not be televised in India. Fans who wish to catch the CPN XI vs TN XI live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregator has bagged the exclusive rights for streaming Andhra T20 live in India. Fans can visit the official website and social media pages of the Andhra Cricket Association for CPN XI vs TN XI live scores.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Preparing For Australia? Netizens Mock Delhi Star After Another Slow Knock

Image source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.