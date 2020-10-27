Andhra T20 League KIN XI Vs CHA XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Kings XI and Chargers XI will feature in the 13th match of the Andhra T20 League on Wednesday, October 28. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. Here is a look at the KIN XI vs CHA XI live streaming info, how to watch KIN XI vs CHA XI live in India and where to catch KIN XI vs CHA XI live scores.

Andhra T20 League: KIN XI vs CHA XI live streaming info and preview

Kings XI have fared better than Chargers XI in the competition so far. The Kings have lost only a single match out of the four encounters they have featured in. They come into this match after a glorious win over Champions XI in their previous fixture. They are placed at the second position on the points table and have an opportunity to top the table if they emerge victorious against Chargers XI.

Chargers XI have had a decent start to their campaign. They have won two matches out of their first four fixtures and occupy the third spot. They went down against Warriors XI on Tuesday and lost the contest by 5 wickets. The clash is crucial for both the sides with two vital points at stake.

KIN XI vs CHA XI live streaming: Weather report

Conditions will be sunny during the proceedings. The weather seems to be ideal for an uninterrupted T20 contest with no chances of rain. The temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

KIN XI vs CHA XI live streaming: Pitch report

The strip at the RDT Sports Complex has provided assistance to both bowlers and batsmen. Scoring runs has become easier with the wicket getting better after initial matches. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and post a huge total up front.

KIN XI vs CHA XI live streaming: KIN XI vs CHA XI live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

TV audiences will not be able to follow Andhra T20 live in India as it is not a televised event. However, fans who wish to catch KIN XI vs CHA XI live in India can tune in to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For KIN XI vs CHA XI live scores, fans can visit Andhra Cricket Association's Twitter page.

Image source: FanCode

