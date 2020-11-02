Andhra T20 League KIN XI Vs CPN XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Kings XI and Champions XI will lock horns in the 25th match of the Andhra T20 League on Tuesday, November 3. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. Here is a look at the KIN XI vs CPN XI live streaming info, how to watch KIN XI vs CPN XI live in India and where to catch KIN XI vs CPN XI live scores.

Andhra T20 League: KIN XI vs CPN XI live streaming info and preview

It is imperative for all the participating teams to put up a strong show at this crucial juncture of the competition. Kings XI are placed at the second position on the points table and have lost only two matches so far in Andhra T20 League. Champions XI are behind by their counterparts by merely two points and occupy the third spot.

This will mark the second encounter between the two sides in the tournament. Kings XI came out on top in their last clash as they chased down the target of 176 with 5 wickets to spare. Champions XI, who have been in spectacular form as well, will be keen to avenge their loss.

KIN XI vs CPN XI live streaming: Weather report

As for the weather, conditions will be sunny during the match time. An uninterrupted contest between bat and ball is expected as there are no chances of rain. The temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius as per AccuWeather.

KIN XI vs CPN XI live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the RDT Sports Complex has gotten better for batting as the tournament has progressed. The strip is likely to be conducive for the batsmen, with the weather conditions also favouring them. Captain winning the toss will look to bat first and pile up an imposing total upfront.

KIN XI vs CPN XI live streaming: KIN XI vs CPN XI live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

Television audiences will not be able to watch Andhra T20 live in India, as it is not a televised event. Fans who wish to follow the KIN XI vs CPN XI live in India, can tune in to the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregator is the official streaming partner for Andhra T20 live in the country. For KIN XI vs CPN XI live scores, one can visit the Twitter page and the official website of the Andhra Cricket Association.

