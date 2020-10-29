Andhra T20 League LEG XI Vs CHA XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Legends XI (LEG XI) are all set to take on Chargers XI (CHA XI) in the seventeenth match of the Andhra T20 League. The match will be played at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram. The LEG XI vs CHA XI live streaming is slated to begin at 9:30 am IST on Friday, October 30, 2020. Here is our LEG XI vs CHA XI prediction, info on how to watch Andhra T20 League live in India and where to catch LEG XI vs CHA XI live scores.

LEG XI vs CHA XI live streaming: LEG XI vs CHA XI prediction and ECS T10 Prague preview

This would be an important match for Legends XI as they are currently at the basement spot (sixth) of Andhra T20 League with zero points. I Karthik Raman and team have played five matches so far in the tournament and have lost all of them. Chargers XI, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the charts with two wins and three losses.

Also Read l TN XI Vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Andhra T20 League game preview

Andhra T20 League live in India: LEG XI vs CHA XI live streaming details and Andhra T20 League live in India

The LEG XI vs CHA XI ECS T10 Prague match will not be televised in India, but Indian fans can watch the LEG XI vs CHA XI live action on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For LEG XI vs CHA XI live scores, fans can also visit the social media pages of the Andhra Cricket Association. Here are the other LEG XI vs CHA XI live streaming details:

Venue: Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram

WAU vs TAS live streaming date: Friday, October 30, 2020

WAU vs TAS live streaming time: 9:30 am IST

Also Read l Andhra T20 League TN XI vs KIN XI live stream in India, pitch and weather report, preview

LEG XI vs CHA XI live in India: LEG XI vs CHA XI pitch and weather report

According to Google, the weather in Vizianagaram on Friday is expected to be sunny as the temperature of the city will stay around 28 degrees Celsius. The track of Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex offers plenty of bounce for the quick bowlers. Batters need to spend some time in the middle before going for the big shots.

Also Read l WAR XI Vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Andhra T20 League live

LEG XI vs CHA XI live streaming: Squads for the LEG XI vs CHA XI match

LEG XI vs CHA XI live streaming: Legends XI squad

B. Siva charan Singh, Battula Sai Vignesh, Ch Jogesh, G Manish, G S Asish Reddy, H Shivraj, Hari Sankar Reddy, I Karthik Raman, Jayavardhan, K. Karan Shinde, Karthik Apt 2, KN Prudhvi Raj, M Anjaneyulu, Maheep Kumar, Noor Bash, Raj Kullayappa, S.Charan Sai Teja, SK Ismail, Swaroo

LEG XI vs CHA XI live streaming: Chargers XI squad

A Brahma Teja, B Ayyappa, B Sumanth, B Vinay Kumar, B Yoganandha, Ch.Siddhardha, K Dheeraj Lakshman, K S Bharat, K.Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP.Sai Rahul, N.Madhav, Pramod, Pyla Avinash, Sk.Rasheed, Y Sandeep

Also Read l Andhra T20 League WAR XI vs LEG XI live streaming in India, pitch and weather report

Image Source: Fancode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.