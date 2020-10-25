Andhra T20 League LEG XI Vs CPN XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Legends XI will face off against Champions XI in Match 8 of the Andhra T20 league on Sunday, October 25. The match will be played at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram and will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Here's the LEG XI vs CPN XI live streaming details and our match preview for the same.

Also Read: Virender Sehwag Copies Rajinikanth To Mock Chennai, Calls Saurabh Tiwary 'Samosa Pav'

LEG XI vs CPN XI Andhra T20 Live preview

Both Champions XI and Legends XI have had the worst possible starts to their respective Andhra T20 League campaigns. Both find themselves at the bottom of the league's standings, having lost all their games in the competition so far. Champions XI started off their campaign with a six-wicket loss to the Warriors XI, before a 13-run defeat against the Chargers XI on Saturday. Legends XI registered the biggest loss of the Andhra T20 League when they succumbed to 56 runs against Chargers, before closely-fought three-run defeat to the Kings XI.

Also Read: Sunil Narine Tears Apart Delhi Bowlers With A 32-ball 64; Netizens Say, 'Back With A Bang'

LEG XI vs CPN XI probable line-ups

Champions XI: B Munish Varma, M Vamsi (WK), P Subramanyan, Ricky Bhui (C), Ashwin Hebbar, L Rakesh Augustine, S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, BV Reddy, T Siva Kumar

B Munish Varma, M Vamsi (WK), P Subramanyan, Ricky Bhui (C), Ashwin Hebbar, L Rakesh Augustine, S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, BV Reddy, T Siva Kumar Legends XI: Guramkonda Jayawardhane (C), Jogesh, TVS Swaroop, B Sivacharan Singh (WK), Noor Basha, GS Ashish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, I Karthik Raman, M Harishankar Reddy, Shivraj, Anjaneyulu

LEG XI vs CPN XI pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex has offered assistance to both the batsmen and bowlers. Faster bowlers are likely to reap benefits from the cloudy conditions and are likely to dominate the clash. We have not witnessed high-scoring matches in the competition so far, with teams expected to score in the region of 140. According to Accuweather, the weather is likely to be sunny tomorrow, with very less chances of rain.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's Fans Hit Back At Critics After Ruturaj Gaekwad's Flop Show Against Mumbai

LEG XI vs CPN XI live stream details: How to watch LEG XI vs CPN XI live in India?

The Andhra T20 live matches will not be available for the TV audiences in India, as it is not a televised event. However, fans who wish to follow the LEG XI vs CPN XI live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. Dream Sports-owned sports content aggregator has bagged the streaming rights for Andhra T20 live in India. One can visit the social media pages of Andhra Cricket Association for LEG XI vs CPN XI live scores.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab Vs Hyderabad Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Dubai Weather Forecast

(Image Courtesy: FanCode)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.