Andhra T20 League LEG XI Vs TN XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Legends XI will take on Titans XI in the 27th match of the Andhra T20 League on Wednesday, November 4. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. Here is a look at the LEG XI vs TN XI live streaming info, how to watch LEG XI vs TN XI live in India and where to catch LEG XI vs TN XI live scores.

Andhra Cricket Association (A.C.A) is all set to host the #KarbonnAndhraT20 from October 22nd to November 8th 2020. Introducing the Six Participating teams which are Champions-XI, Chargers-XI, Kings-XI, LEGENDS XI, Titans-XI and WARRIORS XI. pic.twitter.com/lliRFBXySp — The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) October 21, 2020

Andhra T20 League: LEG XI vs TN XI live streaming info and preview

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns in the competition so far. Titians XI have been the most dominant side in the league. They are the table toppers and have lost only a single encounter after eight matches. Titans XI will post a stiff challenge in front of Legends XI, who have visibly struggled in the league.

Having played eight matches, Legends XI have only managed to claim a single win this season. There are very slim chances of the side making it to the top four. They will look to put up a strong show against Titans XI in an attempt to salvage their pride.

LEG XI vs TN XI live streaming: Weather report

As for the weather, the conditions will be sunny during match time. There are no chances of rain causing an interruption in the clash between the two sides. As per AccuWeather, the temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

LEG XI vs TN XI live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket at Anantapur is well balanced, with support for both batsmen and the bowlers. Several high-scoring matches have been observed in the past week, and the trend is likely to continue for the upcoming encounter as well. The captain winning the toss will be inclined to bat first and put runs on the board.

LEG XI vs TN XI live streaming: LEG XI vs TN XI live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

Audiences will not be able to catch the Andhra T20 live in India on their TV sets. Fans who wish to follow the LEG XI vs TN XI live in India, can tune in to the FanCode app. The platform is the official streaming partner for Andhra T20 live in India. For LEG XI vs TN XI live scores, one can visit the Twitter page and the official website of the Andhra Cricket Association.

Image source: FanCode

