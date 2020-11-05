Andhra T20 League LEG XI Vs WAR XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Legends XI and Warriors XI will battle it out in the final group stage match of the Andhra T20 League on Thursday, November 5. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the LEG XI vs WAR XI live streaming info, how to watch LEG XI vs WAR XI live in India and where to catch LEG XI vs WAR XI live scores.

Andhra T20 League: LEG XI vs WAR XI live streaming info and preview

The inaugural edition of the Andhra T20 League has been a smashing success and has enthralled fans with blockbuster cricket matches. The league is inching closer towards its business end, as it is set to host the final league stage match on Thursday. The bottom two teams, Legends XI and Warriors XI have a lot to play for considering the dynamics of the points table.

Legends XI, who are placed at the last spot, can still ensure a qualification if they win by a considerable margin. Having played 9 matches, Warriors XI have scored 6 points so far in the competition. A victory in this encounter will take them to the fourth spot. However, if they end up on the losing side, Chargers XI will go through in place of them depending on the margin of the win. The fortunes of Chargers XI also hang in balance along with the Legends XI and Warriors XI match.

LEG XI vs WAR XI live streaming: Weather report

As for the weather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the match time. However, fortunately for the teams, there are no chances of rain causing an interruption in the clash. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

LEG XI vs WAR XI live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket at Anantapur has been conducive to both batsmen as well as bowlers. While batsmen have had the upper-hand in the majority of matches, bowlers have dominated in favorable weather conditions. The cloud cover will help the faster bowlers and they will play a major role in the game. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first and make the most of the conditions.

LEG XI vs WAR XI live streaming: LEG XI vs WAR XI live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

Audiences will not be able to catch the Andhra T20 live in India on their TV sets. Fans who wish to follow the LEG XI vs WAR XI live in India, can tune in to the FanCode app. The multi-sports content aggregator is the exclusive streaming partner for Andhra T20 live matches. For LEG XI vs WAR XI live scores, one can visit the Twitter page of the Andhra Cricket Association.

Image source: FanCode

