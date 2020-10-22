Andhra T20 League CHA XI Vs LEG XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Chargers XI will take on Legends XI in the second match of the Andhra T20 League on Thursday, October 22. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the CHA XI vs LEG XI live streaming info, how to watch CHA XI vs LEG XI live in India and where to catch CHA XI vs LEG XI live scores.

Andhra T20 League: CHA XI vs LEG XI live streaming info and preview

The two teams will clash in the second match of the opening day of the inaugural Andhra T20 League. The Andhra Cricket Association has introduced the league in an attempt to resume competitive cricket in the state. A total of 90 players from the region will feature in the league where six teams battle it out for the championship.

Chargers XI and Legends XI will aim to put up a strong show in their first game of the league as they look to get off the mark on the points table. The contest will provide youngsters of the state a platform to showcase their talent and make a name for themselves.

CHA XI vs LEG XI live streaming: Weather report

The opening day of the competition is likely to face sporadic rain. The conditions will be cloudy throughout the day and there are high chances of rain interrupting play. The temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

CHA XI vs LEG XI live streaming: Pitch report

The strip promises to be a balanced one with assistance for both batsmen and the bowlers. Faster bowlers are likely to dominate the contest early on with considering the cloudy conditions. The captain winning the toss will be inclined to bowl first to make the most of the conditions.

CHA vs LEG live streaming: CHA vs LEG live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

The television audiences in the country will not be able to catch Andhra T20 live on their TV sets as it is not a televised event. Cricket fans who wish to catch the CHA XI vs LEG XI live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregate platform has bagged the official streaming rights for Andhra T20 live in India. For CHA XI vs LEG XI live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the Andhra Cricket Association.

Image Source: Andhra Cricket Association

