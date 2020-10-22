Andhra T20 League CPN XI Vs WAR XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Champions XI and Warriors XI will meet in the third league match of the Andhra T20 League on Friday, October 23. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 AM IST. Here is a look at the CPN XI vs WAR XI live streaming info, how to watch CPN XI vs WAR XI live in India and where to catch CPN XI vs WAR XI live scores.

Andhra T20 League: CPN XI vs WAR XI streaming info and preview

The Andhra Cricket Association has introduced the league to revive cricket in the state after a COVID-19 enforced break of six months. 90 cricketers from the state will feature in the competition. The players from various age-groups and the Ranji trophy team have been segregated into six different teams.

Champions XI and Warriors XI will open their campaign with a morning match on Friday. Both the teams boast of star-studded line-ups consisting of proven local talent. Both the sides will aim to put up a strong show as they look to get off the mark on the points table. Former Hyderabad player Ricky Bhui will lead the Champions XI in the contest, whereas D. B. Prashanth is the captain for Warriors XI.

CPN XI vs WAR XI live streaming: Weather report

As for the weather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the match time. However, there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest between the two teams. The temperate is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

CPN XI vs WAR XI live streaming: Pitch report

The strip at RDT sports complex is ideal for a 20 overs contest. The cloudy conditions will assist the faster bowlers early in the innings with the new ball. No teams could cross the 150-mark on the opening day matches, as it was not easy for the batsmen to hit the ball right from the onset.

CPN XI vs WAR XI live streaming: CPN vs WAR live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

TV audiences will not be able to enjoy Andhra T20 live in India as it is not a televised event. Fans can tune in to the FanCode app to catch CPN XI vs WAR XI live in India. The Dream Sports-owned platform has bagged the official streaming rights for Andhra T20 League. Fans can visit the social media pages of Andhra Cricket Association for CPN XI vs WAR XI live scores.

