Andhra T20 League TN XI Vs LEG XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Titans XI will clash with Legends XI in the 12th match of the Andhra T20 League on Tuesday, October 27. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the TN XI vs LEG XI live streaming info, how to watch TN XI vs LEG XI live in India and where to catch TN XI vs LEG XI live scores.

Andhra T20 League: TN XI vs LEG XI live streaming info and preview

The two teams have fared contrastingly in their campaign so far. After having played three matches, Titans XI are yet to face a single defeat and have dominated their opposition in every encounter. Their commendable performance has kept them on the top of the points table as they occupy the second spot.

Legends XI have not had an ideal start to their stint and have visibly struggled to get going. After having featured in three matches, the team is yet to register their maiden victory in the competition and are the wooden spooners. Legends XI face a tough task as they take on the unbeaten Titans XI line-up on Tuesday.

TN XI vs LEG XI live streaming: Weather report

As for the weather, conditions will be sunny during the match time. While there was a rain scare in the initial matches of the competition, it is not the same case with the two contests on Tuesday. The temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

TN XI vs LEG XI live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket at RDT Sports Complex has gotten better as the league has progressed. Batsman are likely to dominate the contest between bat and ball. High-scoring matches have been observed at the venue during the recent past, and the same trend is likely to continue on Tuesday as well. The captain winning the toss will be inclined to bat first and post an imposing total upfront.

TN XI vs LEG XI live streaming: TN XI vs LEG XI live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

The television audiences will not be able to catch Andhra T20 live in India as it is not a televised event. Fans who wish to catch TN XI vs LEG XI live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregate platform has bagged the official streaming rights for Andhra T20 live in India. For TN XI vs LEG XI live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the Andhra Cricket Association.

Source: Andhra Cricket Association Twitter

