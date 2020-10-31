Andhra T20 League TN XI Vs WAR XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

Titans XI and Warriors XI will lock horns in match 20 of the inaugural edition of the Andhra T20 League. The TN XI vs WAR XI match will begin at 1:30 pm IST from the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram on October 31. Here are the TN XI vs WAR XI live streaming details, how to watch TN XI vs WAR XI live in India and the pitch and weather report.

Andhra T20 League: TN XI vs WAR XI preview

Titans XI has gotten off to a roaring start at the Andhra T20 League. With 6 matches completed, Titans XI have won 5, putting them in first place on the points table. They have 10 points and a net run rate of 1.093. A few more wins should put TN XI comfortably ahead of the competition and in contention for a playoffs spot.

Meanwhile, the Warriors XI have three wins and three losses from their six games and will hope to turn things around today. With 6 points, they are in 4th place on the points table below Champions XI due to their lower net run rate.

Andhra T20 live: TN XI vs WAR XI live streaming details

The Titans XI vs Warriors XI game will not be televised anywhere in the country. Fans can watch the TN XI vs WAR XI live in India on FanCode- a multi-sport aggregator platform owned by Dream Sports. TN XI vs WAR XI live scores can be followed on the Andhra Cricket website and social media channels.

Andhra T20 League: TN XI vs WAR XI pitch report

The wicket at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex has proved to be helpful to both batsmen and bowlers. The first half of the tournament has seen some high scores, including one 200+ score by Champions XI against Legends XI. However, the bowlers seem to be reining the batsmen in the last few matches. The captain winning the toss can be expected to bowl first.

Andhra T20 League: TN XI vs WAR XI weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather for the match today will be mostly sunny. The temperature during the TN XI vs WAR XI game will be 34°C and humidity will be 30%. No rain has been predicted for the day so fans can expect a full 20 overs per side game without any interruptions.

