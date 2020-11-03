Andhra T20 League WAR XI Vs CHA XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Warriors XI and Chargers XI will lock horns in the 26th match of the Andhra T20 League on Tuesday, November 3. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the WAR XI vs CHA XI live streaming info, how to watch WAR XI vs CHA XI live in India and where to catch WAR XI vs CHA XI live scores.

Andhra T20 League: WAR XI vs CHA XI live streaming info and preview

With the tournament in its final leg, it becomes crucial for the teams to accumulate winning points in every encounter. Especially for teams like Warriors XI and Chargers XI, they cannot afford to miss a step now of the competition. The Warriors XI find themselves at fourth place on the points table with three wins in eight matches. It is imperative for them to score a win in this encounter to hold on to their position in the top four.

Chargers XI, on the other hand, are just below their counterparts and they have a strong chance to make it to the next round, given that they emerge victorious in their remaining fixtures. When the two teams clashed earlier in the tournament, Warriors XI came out on top. A high-octane duel between the two teams is on the cards as they battle it out for a spot in the top four.

WAR XI vs CHA XI live streaming: Weather report

As for the weather, conditions seem pretty ideal for a T20 contest. It is likely to remain sunny during the match time with a partial cloud cover. There are no chances of rain and an uninterrupted clash between the two teams is on the cards. The temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, according to AccuWeather.

WAR XI vs CHA XI live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket at Anantapur has offered equal assistance for both batsmen and the bowlers. The batsmen have had an upper hand in the recent encounters and the same trend is likely to continue in the upcoming match as well. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and post an imposing total upfront.

WAR XI vs CHA XI live streaming: WAR XI vs CHA XI live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

There will be no television telecast for Andhra T20 live matches in India. One can tune in to the FanCode app to catch the WAR XI vs CHA XI live in India action. The multi-sport aggregator is the official streaming partner for Andhra T20 live in the country. For WAR XI vs CHA XI live scores, fans visit the official website and social media pages of Andhra Cricket Association.

