Andhra T20 League WAR XI Vs CPN XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Warriors XI and Champions XI are slated to feature in the 18th match of the Andhra T20 League on Friday, October 30. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the WAR XI vs CPN XI live streaming info, how to watch WAR XI vs CPN XI live in India and where to catch WAR XI vs CPN XI live scores.

Andhra T20 League: WAR XI vs CPN XI live streaming info and preview

The two teams have a difference of just two points between them. The mid-table clash is a crucial one for both the sides as they look to collect two valuable points. Warriors XI, who have featured in five matches in the competition, have three wins to their name. Chargers XI sit right below their counterparts on the points table at the fourth position with two wins after five fixtures.

ALSO READ | Ruturaj Gaikwad Stuns Netizens With Clean, Straight 6 Off Varun Chakravarthy; Watch Video

This will mark the second encounter between the two teams in the Andhra T20 League. Warriors XI earned a comfortable win when the two teams clashed earlier. Opening batsman M Sriram, who has been in blistering form this season. slammed a match-winning 78* to see his side through. With both the teams coming into the game after clinical wins in their previous fixtures, the duel promises to be an exciting one.

WAR XI vs CPN XI live streaming: Weather report

The conditions are likely to be sunny throughout the contest. While a partial cloud cover is expected, there are no chances of any rain during the match time. The temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, according to Accuweather.

ALSO READ | 'COVID has Made Me Tough': Ruturaj Gaikwad After Scoring Back-to-back Half-centuries

WAR XI vs CPN XI live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket at the RDT Sports Complex offered assistance for both batsmen and bowlers. However, the pitch has shown signs of slowing down and scoring runs have been difficult lately. In Thursday's match on the strip, the team batting first was bundled out for a paltry score of 63, and the chasing team also lost 5 wickets. The captain winning the toss will be inclined to bowl first considering the conditions.

ALSO READ | Shakib Al Hasan's 1-year Ban Ends On Oct 29, Bangladesh T20I Captain Reacts To Development

WAR XI vs CPN XI live streaming: WAR XI vs CPN XI live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

There is no scheduled television telecast for Andhra T20 live matches. Fans who wish to catch WAR XI vs CPN XI live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregator platform is the official streaming partner for Andhra T20 live in India. WAR XI vs CPN XI live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of Andhra Cricket Association.

ALSO READ | David Warner Leads 'Indian-style' Cake Smashing During 34th Birthday Celebrations: Watch

Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.