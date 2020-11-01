Andhra T20 League WAR XI Vs KIN XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

Warriors XI will go up against Kings XI in match 22 of the Andhra T20 League. The WAR XI vs KIN XI match will begin at 1:30 pm IST from the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram on November 1. Here are the WAR XI vs KIN XI live streaming details, how to watch WAR XI vs KIN XI live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

World's 3rd highest innings total ever in T20 history 264 by Titans XI in Andhra T20



Highest innings total ever in Indian T20 history 264 Titans XI in Andhra T20#KarbonnAndhraT20 #AndhraT20 #t20cricket #t20league #cricketlove #cricketisback #domestict20 #domesticleague pic.twitter.com/zvc5VPo0Sl — The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) October 31, 2020

Andhra T20 League: WAR XI vs KIN XI preview

The Warriors XI had an exhausting match against the Titans XI on Saturday. In a record knock, Titans XI put up 264 in their 20 overs, recording the 3rd highest total ever in a T20 game. This was the highest total ever set in an Indian T20 game. Setting out to chase this mammoth total, Warriors XI made 183, which would have been a winning score on any other day, but could not take them over the line in this contest.

The Kings also put up a tough fight against Legends XI later on, cleaning up their opponents for 136. A proof of the unpredictability of the pitch at Vizianagram, the Kings took 19 overs to chase down the required total and put themselves in second place on the league table with 10 points. They have now won five out of their seven games at the tournament and are looking like prime candidates for a spot in the playoffs.

The Warriors meanwhile, will want to take the positives from Saturday's game. Two points in this upcoming contest will put the side at 8 points and can possibly mean a promotion to third place (depending on the results of the Champions vs Chargers game).

Andhra T20 Live in India: WAR XI vs KIN XI live streaming details

The Andhra T20 League WAR XI vs KIN XI game not will be televised in India. WAR XI vs KIN XI live streaming will be available from 1:30 pm IST onwards on the Dream Sports owned sports aggregator platform, FanCode. WAR XI vs KIN XI live scores and updates can be followed on the Andhra Cricket Association website and social media channels.

Andhra T20 League: WAR XI vs KIN XI pitch report and weather forecast

As mentioned above, the pitch at the ground has been unpredictable. It has provided assistance to both bowlers and batsmen over the course of the tournament. The weather for the game will be sunny and dry. No rain has been predicted for the day. The temperature will be 33°C.

Image Credits: Andhra Cricket Association Twitter

