Andhra T20 League WAR XI Vs TN XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Warriors XI and Titans XI are set to meet in the 5th league match of the Andhra T20 League on Saturday, October 24. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. Here is a look at the WAR XI vs TN XI live streaming info, how to watch WAR XI vs TN XI live in India and where to catch WAR XI vs TN XI live scores.

Andhra T20 League: WAR XI vs TN XI live streaming info and preview

The competition was introduced by the Andhra Cricket Association to reinstate competitive cricket in the state. A total of 90 players have been distributed into six different teams who will feature in 33 matches. Cricketers from age groups and the state's Ranji Trophy setup will participate in the inaugural edition of the Andhra T20 League.

Warriors XI and Titans XI have flagged off their campaigns with dominant victories over their respective opponents. Warriors XI are placed second with a net run-rate of 1.28, whereas Titans XI with 0.29, occupy the third spot. The teams will aim to build on the momentum that they are carrying into the game and claim two more points on the table. The side that crosses the line will become the table-toppers.

WAR XI vs TN XI live streaming: Weather report

There will be significant cloud cover during the match. Fortunately, there's no chance of rain and an uninterrupted contest is on the cards. The temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

WAR XI vs TN XI live streaming: Pitch report

The strip used for the Andhra T20 League is more conducive for bowling. It is difficult on this surface for the batsman to hit the long ball right from the onset. Fast bowlers will get ample movement in the air due to the cloud cover. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

WAR XI vs TN XI live streaming: WAR XI vs TN XI live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

Fans who wish to catch WAR XI vs TN XI live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregator platform has bagged the official rights for streaming Andhra T20 live in India. For WAR XI vs TN XI live scores, one can visit the social media pages of Andhra Cricket Association.

Source: Andhra Cricket Association

