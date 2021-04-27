Andre Russell Can't Stop Laughing Over Chris Gayle's Epic Fielding Attempt | Watch

Entertainment is guaranteed when two West Indies players lock horns against each other anywhere in the world and that is what happened in yesterday's IPL game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). West Indies legend Chris Gayle and Andre Russell took the field for their respective sides in an attempt to win the match. But, their dedication towards the sport didn't stop them from providing some entertainment to fans at home. At one point in the game, Russell was seen laughing at Chris Gayle after the latter dove onto a ball directed towards him by KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi and attempted to throw it on stumps for a direct hit.

Andre Russell laughing from the dugout after watching Chris Gayle dive in the field. pic.twitter.com/Ij2je7NJB1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 26, 2021

Gayle diving like Jonty Rhodes and see the epic reaction of Russell ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/FjdbzGJ4ts — msc media (@mscmedia2) April 27, 2021

The attempt by Gayle to throw the ball directly at stumps left Russell amused for a couple of minutes as he couldn't stop himself from laughing. The footage is now going viral on social media, showing Russell laughing at Chris Gayle following a tough fielding attempt by the 41-year-old cricketer. Chris Gayle is one of the oldest cricketers to be playing in the IPL but his hitting prowess with the bat makes him one of the most bankable player in the cash-rich league. Meanwhile, Russell is still looking to get into his groove in the ongoing edition of the IPL as he has not fully unleashed himself yet. Russell got going in KKR's game against CSK but hasn't performed with the bat much this season.

KKR vs PBKS

As far as yesterday's match is concerned, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a comfortable victory over KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) as the change in venue brought new fortunes for Morgan and his men. KKR won the match by 5 wickets and 20 balls to spare. After winning the toss in Ahmedabad, Morgan decided to bowl as he summoned KL Rahul and his men to take the crease first. Punjab lost early wickets in the form of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, and Deepak Hooda, who were bamboozled by KKR bowlers in three consecutive overs. Mayank Agarwal tried to anchor the inning but was dismissed by Sunil Narine for 31 off 34 balls.

Nicholas Pooran was looking good but was sent back to the pavilion by KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Chris Jordan scored some runs at the end as he smashed 30 off just 18 balls. However, with 123 on the board in 20 overs, Punjab Kings were out to defend an easily chasable total. The Kings scalped some early wickets as openers Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill were sent back with the first two overs of the inning. Sunil Narine, who was promoted up the order, also lost his wicket in the third over of the game. Rahul Tripathi and skipper Eoin Morgan forged an important partnership to take KKR close to the finish line. Tripathi scored 41 off 32 balls before he was dismissed by Hooda in the 11th over. Morgan took it upon himself and finished the game as he remained unbeaten at 40-ball 47.

(Image Credit: Punjab Kings/Twitter)

