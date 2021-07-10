Andre Russell Impressed With Youngster Obed McCoy's Athleticism, Explains Its Challenges

Power-hitter Andre Russell showered praise on youngster Obed McCoy as he helped the West Indies prevail in a low-scoring thriller in the first T20I at Saint Lucia on Friday.

Chasing a manageable target of 146, Obed McCoy broke Australia's backbone with four wickets and went on to finish his spell with figures of 4/26 from his four overs as the Windies drew first blood in the three-match series.

Andre Russell reveals what makes Obed McCoy so special

When asked about how excited the left-arm pacer was after taking a somersault catch, Andre Russell said that he is very 'athletic'.



"He is very athletic as well. He can front flip and back flip. When you have a very good athletic team, that's what you get from these players", said Russell as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"Myself, I have to step up my game as well because I'm 33 and these guys are a lot younger. So I have to keep giving them a challenge", he added.

Watch the video here:

Obed McCoy accounted for the likes of Josh Phillipe, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc and number 11 batsman Josh Hazlewood respectively.

West Indies edge past Australia in a low-scoring thriller

Coming back to the contest, the reigning T20 world champions West Indies comfortably beat a second-string Australian side to take a lead of 1-0 in the five-match T20I series. West Indies won by 18 runs as it bowled Australia out for just 127 runs in 16 overs. Batting first, West Indies had posted a total of 145/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a half-century by Andre Russell. Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, and stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran also made some contributions.

Josh Hazlewood shone with the ball for Australia as he picked 3 wickets in 4 overs and leaked just 12 runs at an economy rate of 3.00. Mitchell Marsh also registered a couple of scalp under his name as he dismissed Shimron Hetmyer and Lendl Simmons. Marsh also scored a half-century for his team while others were falling down like a pack of cards. Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade scored 33, while Moises Henriques and Dan Christian also made some contributions as the rest of the batting line-up fell for a single-digit score.

Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh Jr. picked four and three wickets respectively for West Indies, while Fabien Allen picked two wickets. Andre Russell also contributed with the ball as he dismissed Australian opener, Matthew Wade. The second T20I will be played on July 11 at the same venue in St Lucia.