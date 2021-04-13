Andre Russell Picks Up 5 Wickets Within 2 Overs Vs MI, Claims The Purple Cap In IPL 2021

Aiming to better their record against Mumbai Indians, the Kolkata Knight Riders stepped on to the Chepauk field in their second game of the IPL 2021. Choosing to field first, Morgan & Co. got off to a great start having dismissed Quinton de Kock early in the innings. Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma stitched an over 50-runs partnership with the former playing the role of the aggressor.

However, just as the MI pair looked dangerous, Pat Cummins dismissed Suryakumar Yadav right after the batsman reached his half-century. The defending champions never looked settled after Suryakumar's dismissal as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. It was then Andre Russell, who put on a complete death bowling masterclass at the Chepauk, restricting MI for just 152.

5 wickets in 2 overs

Coming on to bowl for the first time in the 18th over, Russell struck on his second delivery itself as he dismissed his Windies teammate Keiron Pollard cheaply and thereby winning the Caribbean clash. He then picked the scalp of Marco Jansen, dismissing the South African for a golden duck. The Windies all-rounder then went on to pick successive wickets in his next over and last over of the innings. Russell dismissed Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and eventually also got the wicket of Rahul Chahar on the last ball of the innings to register a five-wicket haul.

With six wickets to his name now, Andre Russell has claimed the Purple Cap by topping the most number of wickets' chart in the IPL 2021. With 5 wickets off his 2 overs and conceding only 15 runs, he also registered his best bowling figures in IPL and became the second bowlers in history to pick 5 wickets against Mumbai.

"I have been working very hard behind the scenes, taking the responsibility. There's a possibility of going for runs (in the death over), but there's always a chance to take wickets," said Russell after the innings.

"I always keep stretching in the field and jogging around, you got to be ready in the 18th over. Bowling against Hardik and Pollard is always a difficult thing, happy we could restrict them. It's always good to get Polly (Pollard) out early, we all know what he can do," he added. KKR need 153 runs to win their second game as well. Catch LIVE updates of the match here