Andre Russell Recalls Doing Something 'embarrassing' After Losing Semi-final In 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell recalled getting out to Rashid Khan in the semi-final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2018. Russell said he remembers getting into the shower with his cricket gear on after he was dismissed by Khan off just 3 runs when KKR still needed 57 runs to win. Russell said he was so upset with himself that he went into the shower as it is with his cricket clothes on. The West Indies batsman said his shoes were all wet and he is glad nobody saw him, calling it an "embarrassing" moment.

"When I got out to Rashid Khan, I got back inside and went into the shower with my cricket clothes on. My shoes and everything were wet. I was just there with the water running all over me because (the loss meant) it was basically the last game (of the season). I didn't get out being Dre Russ. I started to overthink the game. That was actually a ball I could have put away, and that's the moment where I knew I had messed up. If I was still batting at the back end, we would have won comfortably," Russell said about the game.

'It was embarrassing'

Russell got out off Rashid's fourth delivery of the final over that night as he gave away a simple catch after the ball picked up a thick outside edge while travelling straight to the fielder at the slip. After Russell was dismissed, the rest of the KKR's lower order was demolished like a house of cards, and SRH eventually qualified for the final to play against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Russell believes that he would have stayed a bit longer, KKR could have easily won the match.

"I was just disappointed with myself. That's why I went into the shower with everything wet. I was happy that no one saw me that way because it was embarrassing. People would have been like - 'Are you losing it?' I realised (from that incident that) if a bowler feels you are scared to lift your bat, they are gonna be all over you. You have to back off a bowler by playing shots sometimes," Russell added.



Andre Russell will be seen in action next month playing in the white-ball series for his country. West Indies will host South Africa for a two-match Test and five-match T20I series. As per the West Indies cricket schedule 2021, the team will also host Australia and Pakistan in the Caribbean in July and August.

(Image Credit: KKR/Website)