Andre Russell Reveals EPIC Way Of Handling IPL 2021 Stress In Cryptic Social Media Post

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have had a dismal IPL 2021 campaign so far. The KKR team 2021 are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2021 points table with two wins and four defeats in six matches. The two-time IPL champions have a formidable squad at their disposal but they haven't just been able to play to their potential.

Andres Russell posts cryptic photo holding alcohol bottle, leaves fans puzzled

A number of star players from the KKR team 2021 have performed much lesser than what is expected of them. One such player is West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, who seems to be going through a tough phase. On Tuesday, Andre Russell took to Instagram and uploaded a story where he is seen holding an Old Monk bottle.

The Andre Russell alcoholic photo also had a cryptic caption. He wrote, "It's ok not to be ok." The Andre Russell alcoholic photo started doing the rounds on the internet as fans speculated that the all-rounder was under stress due to his poor form and KKR's torrid run in the competition. Here's a look at Russell's Instagram story.

Andre Russell IPL 2021

The Andre Russell IPL 2021 stint hasn't started in the most desirable way. In six matches so far, Russell has scored 118 runs at an awful average of 19.66. He scored his solitary fifty against Chennai Super Kings which ended in a losing cause. Russell has been decent with the ball though, having bagged seven wickets at an average of 16.28 and an economy rate of 8.57 with one fifer.

Meanwhile, KKR will now take on Delhi Capitals in Match 25 of IPL 2021 on Thursday, April 29 in Ahmedabad. The DC vs KKR live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Andre Russell will hope to find the form in the game against DC and get his side back to winning ways. Russell's form will be crucial in determining how far KKR go in the tournament.

Andre Russell net worth

Besides being a West Indies cricketer, Andre Russell is one of the most popular T20 players in the world. The Kolkata star has plied his trade all over the world in several franchise-based T20 leagues where he has made a name for himself with his impactful performances. According to networthexposed.com, Andre Russell net worth is $65 million. A major part of Andre Russell net worth is formed by his income from playing in T20 leagues and brand endorsements.

Disclaimer: The above Andre Russell net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

