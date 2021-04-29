Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan Set To Leave KKR Team Camp Before May 23; Here Is Why

The KKR team 2021 may have to part ways with two of its prominent international players before May 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Two of the most important all-rounders in the KKR team 2021, Andre Russell and Shakib al Hasan have been picked up by Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2021 draft held on Tuesday. Earlier in March, the Pakistan Super League 2021 was suspended after completing 14 matches since 7 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the bio-bubbles of different teams.

PSL to resume with its remaining matches

The Kolkata Knight Riders have so far, lost 4 out of their 5 matches in the IPL 2021. Andre Russell has been an important part of the KKR core and will be much needed by the team if they want to make it to the playoffs. However, the PSL 2021 is all set to resume its matches from June 2, 2021, in Karachi. The players arriving for the league will have to follow a 7-day quarantine before entering the bio-bubble and therefore all the teams have to assemble by May 23.

PSL suspended due to Covid-19 scare

The PSL was suspended after March 4 as players starting testing positive for Covid-19 and the league had to come up with a decision for the safety of all involved. The PCB took a decision to postpone the PSL after 7 people involved in the league tested positive. The PCB took this decision after having a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and well-being of all participants.

PSL 2021 draft to fill empty places

Due to the suspension of the league, a majority of international players couldn’t come back due to their commitment to other leagues, particularly the IPL 2021 and their national duties. Considering this scenario, the PSL held a replacement draft on Tuesday. The 6 teams got a chance to select from 135 international players to fill the empty places in the squad out of which Andre Russell and Shakib al Hasan were picked from the KKR squad.

Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 season so far

So far, the Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 campaign has not gone down too well as the Bangladesh all-rounder has taken just 2 wickets in 3 matches while scoring a mere 38 runs. Whereas, Andre Russell has scored 118 runs in 6 matches while taking 7 wickets. Andre Russell and Shakib al Hasan will take the place of Tom Banton and Rashid Khan respectively in the PSL 2021.

Andre Russell birthday

Thursday also marked the birthday of the West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell, who completed 33 years of age. The Andre Russell birthday occasion will see him play for KKR against the Delhi Capitals in Match 25 of the IPL 2021. Fans would be hoping that the 33rd Andre Russell birthday will bring in some good fortune for the team to win their 3rd match.

