Andre Russell Suffers Nasty Blow On Helmet In PSL, Taken Off The Field On Stretcher: Video

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell suffered a major blow on his helmet during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match on Friday following which he was taken off the field on a stretcher. The incident occurred during the first innings of the PSL match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. In the 14th over of the game, Russell suffered a blow on his helmet off Muhammad Musa's bowling. The Jamaican all-rounder was later taken off the field on a stretcher and another player replaced him for the second innings.

Praying for the speedy recovery of Andre Russell ❤️, He is a real Entetatiner of PSL 🇵🇰 #QGvIU pic.twitter.com/rVQrE6lDJG — Mian Omer🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) June 11, 2021

Prior to the incident, Russell had hit a couple of sixes off Musa's bowling. However, the young Pakistani pacer made a comeback and delivered a nasty bouncer, which hit straight on Russell's helmet. The 2016 T20 World Cup-winning player was given immediate medical attention after the ball hit his helmet. Russell resumed batting but couldn't last long as he edged the very next ball and was dismissed caught out. Russell scored 13 off 6 balls before he was dismissed by Musa.

Quetta vs Islamabad

The 18th match of PSL 6 was a low-scoring event as Quetta Gladiators failed to put up a big total batting first. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side succumbed to Islamabad's bowling as the team could score just 133 runs in 20 overs. Australian batsman Jake Weatherald scored 43 off 35 balls for the Gladiators and remained their highest run-scorer for the match.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United chased down the low total in just 10 overs as their openers Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro wrapped up the innings with 40 and 90 runs respectively. Both openers remain unbeaten and helped Islamabad win the match by 10 wickets with a whopping 60 balls left in their purse. Munro was adjudged the player of the match for his 90 off 36 balls, which included 5 sixes and 12 boundaries.

Image: PSL/Iam_Mian/Twitter

