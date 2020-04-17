Andrew Flintoff Says He Learned This Art Of Bowling From Pace Legend Wasim Akram

Andrew Flintoff is one of the best all-rounders to have represented England at the highest level. He has performed phenomenally with the bat and has also made the ball do the talking during his playing days. However, Flintoff has revealed how legendary Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram has helped him in improving his bowling.

'He was one of my heroes': Andrew Flintoff

During a recent interview, the ex-all-rounder went on to say that he had played with Wasim Akram at Lancashire when he was 16 and that the Pakistani pace legend was one of his heroes and someone who he had looked up to so much. The English icon then mentioned that the 1992 World Cup winner had taken him under his wing and he spent so much time with him. Flintoff added he used to field at slip when Akram was bowling and that he used to pick up all those tips of reverse swing and thumb positions.

'Freddie' further added he reckons that his action also landed itself towards reverse swing as well and the 'Sultan of Swing' had a massive part in his career.

Andrew Flintoff's cricketing career

Flintoff has represented England in 79 Tests and 141 One Day Internationals between 1998 to 2009 where he has been a part of some of England's memorable moments which include reaching the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2004 and Ashes 2005 triumph, etc. He has scored 3845 runs and picked up 226 wickets in Test cricket and has 3394 runs and 169 scalps in ODIs. He has also played for England in seven T20Is and was also a part of the English side's T20 World Cup campaign in 2007. Post his retirement, he is currently working as a television and radio presenter.

Flintoff had also played one edition of IPL in 2009 where he had represented Chennai Super Kings.

