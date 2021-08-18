Andrew Strauss Issues Huge Warning To England After Costly Mistake In Lord's Test Vs India

Former England captain Andrew Strauss believes that the manner in which England lost to India at the Lord's Test will hurt them badly going into the remaining three matches of the series. Team India ran through England’s batting, bowling them out for a meagre 120 in 51.5 overs.

In his column for Sky Sports, Andrew Strauss called the side "bruised and battered", and lamented the top order for its inability to deliver.

"They were favourites this morning but let things slip before lunch and then had another top-order collapse. Those early wickets put huge pressure on the middle order and India just had enough overs to bowl them out. It was feisty".

Strauss further went on to add that it is time England changed their lineup, failing which things might get tougher.

"At some stage if you keep being two or three down for nothing, it's going to come back to haunt you. Yes, they were two good balls to get rid of Burns and Sibley but, of course, then Joe Root is under pressure, (Haseeb) Hameed is under pressure and then Jonny Bairstow and the middle order as well. You just can't keep doing that time after time". he added.

'I think it might be time to bring Sibley out of the firing line. He has looked out of touch. I think Ollie Pope is probably going to come back in, who has been in and around the squad but is it right for him to be batting in the top three? It is not an easy solution. There are a lot of problems for England, no doubt about that. If they had got away with it again, we might have been able to paper over the cracks but not anymore." Andrew Strauss concluded.

India have the best pace attack in the world at the moment: Sachin Tendulkar

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar believes that India have the best pace attack in the world currently and believes the main reason behind the Indian pacers performing well in overseas conditions is the IPL. Tendulkar added that the exposure of the IPL and the awareness regarding diet and training are likely to have improved the bowling unit. He also congratulated the bowling unit and the coaching staff for their impeccable achievement.

Image credits: Twitter ICC