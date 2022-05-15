Andrew Symonds' Death: A Look At 10 Unknown Facts About Aussie Legend's Rollercoaster Life

In an unfortunate turn of events, veteran Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a car accident late Saturday night near Townsville in Queensland, Australia. Symonds was travelling alone in his car when the accident took place. According to local authorities, emergency responders attempted to revive Symonds after reaching the spot, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Though Symonds' cricketing career has been time and again, grappled by controversies, there remain some aspects of the cricketers which are not debated much and deserves a mention. From his association with Bollywood to the Monkeygate scandal, here's a glimpse into the less-discussed facts regarding Andrew Symonds.

Take a look at 14 untold facts about Andrew Symonds:

1. Gave up his iconic dreadlocks for charity

Andrew Symonds, who was known for his trademark dreadlocks, shaved his head and donated his hair to help children diagnosed with leukaemia. From then on, he has been sporting the bald look later in his career.

2. Indian TV debut

Andrew Symonds was a contestant on the Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss, a fact which is not discussed among the Indian masses. In 2011, Symonds appeared on the show for two weeks, alongside Bollywood actor Sunny Leone.

3. Highest-paid overseas cricketer in IPL 2008

Andrew Symonds was the highest-paid overseas cricketer in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. His services were acquired by Deccan Chargers for a hefty sum of USD 1.35 million. He assisted the side win in the second season of the cash-rich league.

4. English roots

Andrew Symonds was born in England and held a British passport for most of his adult life. When he was a child, Symonds was adopted by an English couple who then relocated to Australia. Symonds even received a call to join the England A-side in the mid-90s, but he refused.

5. West Indian connection

Andrew Symonds is of West Indian ethnicity, with roots in the Caribbean. When he was a kid, he was adopted by a British couple. One of Symonds' biological parents is thought to be of African descent, while the other is European.

6. Nicknamed Roy

Andrew Symonds was commonly referred to as Roy. However, only a few people are aware of Symonds' nickname's origin. Because of his resemblance to basketball star Leroy Loggins, he was given the nickname Roy.

7. Monkeygate scandal

Andrew Symonds, along with former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, was embroiled in a scandal. Symonds claimed in 2008 that Harbhajan had called him a monkey. It provoked widespread outrage, and the Test series between Australia and India at the time was on the verge of being called off.

8. Bollywood debut

Andrew Symonds starred in the Bollywood film Patiala House as himself. The Akshay Kumar and Rishi Kapoor starrer was released in the year 2011.

9. Rugby stint

Andrew Symonds was a big follower of the Brisbane Broncos and always wanted to play rugby. He considered quitting cricket and switching to rugby league in 2002. In 2009, he was able to practise with the Broncos and even play in an all-star team for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

10. Alcohol addiction

Andrew Symonds was dropped from the Australian team in 2005 due to alcohol problems. Because of his alcoholism, his contract with Cricket Australia was also cancelled.

Image: cricket.aom.au